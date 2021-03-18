Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting Tour Coming To Katy On April 30Th

If shots at college bashes and weddings or house margaritas at your Mexican favorite restaurant are the extent of your experience with Tequila, it’s time you get educated.

Tequila is the most well-known and recognized spirit produced in Mexico. While stories of its origin vary, many believe the spirit has been produced for thousands of years. And aren’t we the better for it?

Tequila is more complex than you might expect. And tequila Master Distillers are very serious about the quality and processes for making fine quality craft tequila. Fans understand that tequila can be enjoyed in many ways if you know your stuff. From Texans’ beloved margaritas to fine sipping aged tequila with a quality cigar – there is so much to offer.

At the Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting event, attendees will meet brand ambassadors and passionate educators who share their unique craft products and attendees can taste them all and enjoy great eats as well. Gourmet nachos for all, local restaurants and special chef-inspired selections from Goya Foods.

Food & Vine Time Productions, the company that produces Katy Sip N Stroll, Wine & Food Week, Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival, Wine Fair Cy-Fair, Houston Chronicle Culinary Stars and many other well-respected lifestyle tasting events, is taking Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting event on a tour. The first event started at Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival and because of the growing demand, the producers launched the Nach-Yo Road Show Tour in Katy on Friday, April 30th at The ARK by Norris event center.

Guests will enjoy gold, silver (also known as blanco) or the barrel-aged selections of reposado, añejo, extra añejo, mezcal, and even fun, flavor-infused selections. Some of the selections at the event are Tequila Corralejo, Creyente, Ghost, Los Arango, Maestro Dobel, Milagro, Próspero, Tears of Llorona, Tequila Tromba, with others to be announced.