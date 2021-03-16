AG Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up 

The OAG’s Child Exploitation Unit made three arrests last week

In Shelby County, Robert Bradly Lindsey, 58, of Center was arrested on March 9 for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to a social media account. After executing a search warrant at Lindsey’s residence, numerous items were seized as evidence for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. Lindsey confessed to operating the social media account and to viewing, uploading and sharing child pornography with the account. Lindsey was transported to the Shelby County Jail.

In Henderson County, Danny Alan Reed, 35, of Athens was arrested March 8 for four counts of Possession of Child Pornography. This case was received as multiple NCMEC CyberTipline reports involving the upload of child pornography to a social media account. After executing a search at Reed’s residence, numerous items were seized for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. Reed was transported to the Henderson County Jail.

In Atascosa County, Armando Anthony Vidales, 23, of Poteet was arrested on March 5 for two counts of Promotion of Child Pornography. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to an email account, with the potential of a live victim. After executing a search warrant at Vidales’ home, multiple items were seized for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. Vidales confessed to producing, uploading and sending images of child pornography. Vidales was transported to the Atascosa County Jail.

The OAG’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week.

In Harris County, Desmon Johnson was arrested in Houston on March 8. Johnson had an open felony warrant for aggravated sexual assault issued by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The Unit made the arrest while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Travis County, Jacovi Lavoy Sattiewhite was arrested in Austin on March 9. Sattiewhite had an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Robbery issued by the Austin Police Department. The Unit made the arrest while working with the United States Marshals Service, Lone Star Fugitive Task Force

In Harris County, Drew Quinonez was arrested in Houston on March 9. Quinonez had an outstanding warrant for Murder issued by the El Campo Police Department. The Unit made the arrest while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Take Force. Quinonez also had an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon issued by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office.

The OAG’s Special Crimes Unit made one arrest last week.

In Uvalde County, Charles Rogers was arrested after making a direct threat to Attorney General Ken Paxton. Rogers contacted the Attorney General’s office and threatened to physically assault the Attorney General if he did not drop the lawsuit against Travis County regarding the mask mandate. Rogers was transported to the Uvalde County Jail.