Get the Whole Family Tested During Spring Break 

There is a Waitlist for Vaccines, but not Testing!

Pile the family in the car and…go get tested! Not your normal Spring Break activity, but nothing about this past year has been normal, though we are getting closer. With three vaccines now available in Harris County and the state expanding eligibility to people over 50 (1Cs), we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, we’re just not there yet. Vaccine supplies are increasing but still limited. Our positivity rate is still too high, new variants are here and so is Spring Break. Have fun but be safe, it’s too soon to let down our guard. Avoid crowds, wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet from people and get tested. There’s no wait list for testing and it helps protect you and your family until all the adults are vaccinated. In addition, children under 16 can be tested, but they can’t be vaccinated.

Testing is free and you get the results in 3-5 days. Children can also be tested at the sites listed below. Sign up at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Monday, March 15 – Saturday, March 20

· M.O. Campbell Education Center Open Mon-Fri 12 -7p.m. Open Sat (3/20) 8a.m.-3p.m. 1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032 · Fellowship of Purpose Church Open Mon and Wed- Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 14203 Wallisville Rd, Houston, TX 77049 · Greater Pure Light Church Open Mon & Tues, Thur-Sat 8a.m.-3p.m.. 12330 Vickery Rd, Houston, TX 77039 · St. Peter’s United Methodist Church Open Mon – Wed and Fri 8a.m.-3p.m. 20775 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 · Sam Houston Race Park Open Mon -Thur and Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Houston, TX 77064 · Traders Village Open Mon – Fri Sat 8a.m.- 3 p.m. 7979 N Eldridge Rd, Houston, TX 77041 · Spring Branch Community Health Center- CyFair Open Tues – Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 7777 Westgreen Blvd, Cypress, TX 77433 · New Hope Presbyterian Church Open Sat 8a.m.-3p.m. 1350 N Mason Rd, Katy, TX 77449

For the Pasadena and Katy test sites, register at www.doineedacovid19test.com or call 832-927-7575. People must be 13 or older to be tested at these locations.

Monday, March 15 – Sunday, March 21