Igloo Releases New Outdoor Pro Series Of Stylish, High-Quality Cooler Bags For The Adventurer In All Of Us

Today, Igloo launched a fresh collection of premium snapdown cooler bags: The Outdoor Pro series. Designed with a stylish aesthetic, high-end materials and travel-friendly features, the Outdoor Pro Snapdown Backpack and Snapdown Cooler Bag are ready to adventure through city streets, down unpaved paths and to lakeside parties. This all-new softside cooler series is available now at igloocoolers.com/outdoorpro .

“We went in a whole new, streetwear-inspired design direction with our Outdoor Pro cooler bags, and we couldn’t be more excited to release this capsule of high-quality, wearable styles,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “The attention to detail on these bags is outstanding, from the bold aesthetic and premium use of materials to the eye-catching pops of color. These coolers are perfect for turning on your out-of-office notifications and hitting the outdoors in style with ice-cold refreshments.”

The Outdoor Pro series, available in a Snapdown 42-Can Backpack and a Snapdown 36-Can Cooler Bag, is a fresh take on cooler design. Igloo created the Outdoor Pro bags with stylish details — like bold and vibrant features, on-trend color combinations and a subtle grid pattern on the ripstop fabric — along with a high-quality exterior and advanced Igloo MaxCold®-insulated interior for longer ice retention. The durable, coated ripstop material on the outside is water-repellent and abrasion-resistant, while the insulated, heat-sealed liner is leakproof, antimicrobial and easy to clean, all of which make carrying and using these coolers worry-free.

Additional adventure-minded design details include oversized D-rings (serving as an attachment point for carrying more items), zippered accessories pocket on the front, padded pass-through sleeve (a travel-friendly feature for easy attachment to luggage with a trolley handle) and comfortable carry options.

All three cooler bags — the Outdoor Pro Snapdown 36 and Outdoor Pro Snapdown Backpack in black/white and the Outdoor Pro Snapdown Backpack in classic blue/Hawaiian ocean — are available today, ranging $59.99–79.99 each, while supplies last.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter