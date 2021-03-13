Katy Taste Crawl Extended Date – May 31st, 2021

Katy Taste Fest began in 2017 as a way for Katy area foodies to come together and sample delicious foods while supporting local philanthropic efforts. Out of an abundance of caution and following COVID-19 regulations, the 2020 Katy Taste Fest evolved into Katy Taste Crawl.

For $30 a ticket, patrons can order select appetizers at 15 different area restaurants until May 31, 2021. Redemption is easy. Download the Katy Taste Crawl app to redeem the restaurant coupons and start exploring the participating restaurants and their chosen offerings.

Katy Taste Crawl will embody the spirit of Katy Taste Fest by introducing the best of Katy dining to our residents in a fun, interactive, yet safe way. “The restaurant industry has been devastated by our new reality as a result of COVID-19. When we were faced with the tough decision to cancel the 2020 Katy Taste Fest, our board came up with a creative format to support the local restaurants that we love so much,” said Cyril Thomas, Katy Taste Crawl event chair. “Since we can’t celebrate in person, Katy Taste Crawl is a great alternative to discover new dishes at your convenience, whether at the restaurant or grab it as Take Out and enjoy it in the comfort of your own home.”

Participating restaurants include: The Toasted Yolk Cafe, Tiger Noodle House, Thai Spice, Scholars & Scoundrels, Phat Eatery, Mia’s Table, Chuckwagon BBQ & Burgers, Abuelo’s, KoKai, The Social Pub & Grill, Grimaldi’s, Pablo’s Mexican Kitchen, El Canton Mexican Firewood Pizzeria, Babin’s Seafood House, and Los Muertos BBQ.

All proceeds will benefit local charities whose goals are to end hunger & produce zero waste in the community!