Business Management Expert Brandon Harrison To Open New Griswold Home Care in Texas

Exiting corporate America and entering business ownership, Harrison is joining the fast-growing senior care franchise with a new location in Katy.

Continuing its steady expansion into key growth markets, Griswold Home Care , a 200-location leader in senior care, has awarded a franchise in Katy, TX to new franchisee Brandon Harrison. The new location marks the 21st unit in Texas for the fast-growing franchise, which has plans to add another 15 locations to the market.

“Brandon’s business management background and expertise in operations will be an invaluable asset to the Griswold team,” said Nicole Kosmaceski, Griswold’s franchise development manager. “Griswold’s values align perfectly with Brandon’s desire to provide quality service and change people’s lives for the better.”

Harrison became interested in Griswold after a former colleague approached him in November 2020 with the idea to go into businesses together. The two researched 17 different franchise opportunities before landing on Griswold. Harrison says he knew quickly the brand was a great fit, and he was particularly impressed with Griswold’s quality of service, which would allow him to give back to the local community.

“In-home services are more important now, during the pandemic, than ever before,” said Harrison. “The need for in-home care is increasing, while time spent in the hospital for recovery and rehabilitation is decreasing. I look forward to providing the Katy community with Griswold’s quality of care and making a positive impact in our customers’ lives.”

Griswold Home Care is the first non-medical franchise company in the United States to offer in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities, illnesses and injuries. The franchise is dedicated to helping adults maintain quality of life through services including companion care, personal care, respite care, light-duty housekeeping and incidental transportation.

“Griswold Home Care is one of America’s top home care companies, and franchise development will continue to be a priority,” said CEO Michael Slupecki. “Our purpose is our motto: We give people the help they need to live in the place they love. There has never been a better reason to build a bright future as a franchisee than by taking care of those who need you the most.”

About Griswold Home Care

With 200 locations in 30 states, Griswold Home Care is one of the country’s top home care companies, delivering compassionate care 24/7 to its clients. Its purpose is to give people the help they need to live in the place they love. Through this purpose, Griswold Home Care helps adults maintain quality of life despite advanced age or onset of illness through services including companion care, home services, personal care, and respite care. Founded by the late Jean Griswold in 1982, the company has maintained its founder’s profound sense of empathy for older and disabled adults and those living with chronic conditions. For more information, visit www.griswoldhomecare.com or call 215.402.0200.