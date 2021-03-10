Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Open First Houston Area Location

Favorite Florida frozen treats brand opening in Katy

Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is bringing its beloved brand to suburban Houston. The new location at 4030 FM 1463 #101 in Katy is set to open March 9th. Jeremiah’s has Texas locations in Temple and McKinney and is planning to open additional locations across the Houston area in the coming years.

The Jeremiah’s location in Katy will have indoor and outdoor seating for guests to enjoy their frozen creations, as well as a drive-thru to provide everyone with friendly and efficient service. Third party delivery services will also be offered so Katy residents can get the tasty Italian ice at their convenience.

“We are so excited to be opening in Katy and bringing Jeremiah’s vibrant energy to the area,” stated CEO and Founder of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Jeremy Litwack. “Katy is the perfect community for Jeremiah’s because it is one of the fastest growing communities in Texas and we can’t wait to share our treats with everyone.”

Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as rich and creamy Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of their menu. This location will follow stringent safety protocols and implement additional operational procedures to ensure social distancing and the safety of its staff and guests.

“Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is committed to partnering with the Katy community in the future,” said Director of Brand Development Devin Schneider. “Our Katy location is already coming up with a multitude of ways they want to help area high schools and other organizations to showcase our desire to give back.”

The new Katy location is the first step in Jeremiah’s Italian Ice’s continued expansion in Houston.