AG Paxton’s Law Enforcement Round Up 

AUSTIN – The Child Exploitation Unit made one arrest last week regarding child pornography.

In Anderson County, the Child Exploitation Unit arrested Rusty Bryant, 21, of Palestine on March 2. Bryant was charged with three counts of Possession of Child Pornography. This case was received as a NCMEC CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to a social media account. Investigators located multiple files of child pornography on digital devices at Bryant’s home and seized multiple items for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit. Bryant was transported to the Anderson County Jail.

The Human Trafficking Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week.

In Williamson County, Darian Terrell Simpson, 22, of Webberville was arrested for Sexual Assault and Indecency with a Child on March 3. Simpson was taken into custody at a residence in Round Rock after warrants were issued and the Williamson County Juvenile Services Department requested assistance regarding a minor in their care who exhibited signs of being sex trafficked. It was determined that Simpson sexually assaulted the minor victim, as well as engaged in sexual contact with her. Simpson was transported to the Williamson County Jail.

In Brown County, investigators with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Christina C. Gibbons, 45, of Chandler on March 3. This case was received as a request for investigative assistance from the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) regarding the abduction of two minor children by their parents, Robert Tickle and Christina Gibbons. A Henderson County Judge issued an order for the children to be placed with DFPS, however the family fled with the children prior to the removal. Using information from the Attorney General’s Office, Georgia officials were able to detain and arrest Robert Tickle, 55, of Chandler for unrelated offenses. The two minor children, who had been missing since June 2020, were turned over to DFPS custody. Gibbons was arrested for an outstanding Henderson County warrant for Interference with Child Custody and transported to the Brown County Jail.

The Fugitive Apprehension Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week.

In Galveston County, the Unit arrested Lauren Nicole Duff in Galveston on March 1. Duff had an outstanding warrant for Abandon/Endanger Child Intentionally, Knowingly, Recklessly – Criminal Negligence by the Galveston Police Department. Duff’s children tested positive for multiple controlled substances. This arrest was made in coordination with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force (Galveston).

In Harris County, the Unit arrested Guadalupe Garza, Jr. in Houston. Garza had an outstanding Parole Violation warrant from TDCJ and a Fail to Register as a Sex Offender warrant from Harris County. In 1994, Garza was convicted of Aggravated Sexual Assault in Brazoria County and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Garza is a confirmed Texas Syndicate Gang Member.

In Harris County, Keandre Dewayne Green was arrested in Webster on March 4. Green had an outstanding warrant for Murder issued by the Galveston Police Department. This arrest was made in coordination with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force (Galveston).

In Tarrant County, the Unit arrested Francisco Najera in Grand Prairie on March 2. Najera had an outstanding warrant for Indecency with a Child issued by the Grand Prairie Police Department

The Medical Fraud Unit made several noteworthy arrests last week.

In Harris County, four people were indicted for Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud. On March 2, Hamid Razavi and Farrah Farizani surrendered to authorities in Houston, and Juan Acuna and Elie Hajjar were taken into custody by FBI, HHS, MFCU and Harris County Precinct 1 deputies. Razavi, Farizani and Hajjar were each charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud and five counts of False Statements relating to Healthcare Matters. Acuna was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Healthcare Fraud. Dr. Farrah Farizani and Hamid Razavi, owners of Hillcroft Physicians, allegedly permitted medically unlicensed employees Elie Hajjar and Juan Acuna to practice medicine and render medical services, then billed Medicaid and Medicare as though Farizani had provided those services.