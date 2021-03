Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Wine and Beer Retailers Permit by Fela Yemitan, (dba) Famous Princess African Kitchen, to be located at 17036 West Little York Road, #800, Houston, Harris County, Texas 77084. Officers of said entity: Fela Yemitan, Owner; Oladapo Johnson, Director; and Oluwaseyi Babayemi, Director.