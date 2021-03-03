Harris County Appraisal District Earns Perfect Score From Texas Comptroller In Statewide Review

The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) has earned a perfect score in a comprehensive review of the district’s compliance with state laws, regulations, appraisal practices and operating best practices.

The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts is required by the Texas Legislature to conduct a formal Methods and Assistance Program (MAP) review on a rotating schedule for every central appraisal district in Texas. The comprehensive review includes documentation and analysis of a district’s compliance with state laws, rules and regulations.

The Comptroller determined that HCAD exceeds its standards in the four major categories of governance, taxpayer assistance, operating procedures, and appraisal standards, procedures and methodology. The Comptroller recently announced its findings for the district after an extensive review of the district’s operations.

“With its perfect score of 100, HCAD exceeds every mandatory standard of evaluation established by the Texas Comptroller,” said Roland Altinger, HCAD chief appraiser. “These reviews are an intensive look at the major functions of our operations, and this is an independent confirmation that HCAD and its employees are dedicated to fairly and efficiently performing our constitutional and statutory duties.”

The Comptroller reviewer makes sure there are written policies and procedures in place, that statutory requirements have been properly documented and that the appraisal district is providing superior customer service in the taxpayer assistance functions for the MAP review.

About HCAD