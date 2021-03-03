Grimaldi’s Pizzeria Celebrates Spring with New “Garden of Flavors” Menu

Launching March 2, enjoy a standout seasonal menu with new innovative dishes

With warmer temperatures on the way, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria welcomes a new, crave-worthy seasonal menu aptly named “Garden of Flavors,” just in time for spring! Beginning Tuesday, March 2, guests can enjoy never-before-offered dishes including a hearty Bacon and Asparagus Pizza with Spicy Honey, a fresh, vibrant Panzanella Salad, and much more. The menu also features new seasonally inspired cocktails and two indulgent cheesecakes for dessert.

The full spring menu includes:

Bacon & Asparagus Pizza with Spicy Honey – Grimaldi’s coal brick-oven crust topped with asparagus, bacon, red onion, Grimaldi’s house-blended artichoke pesto sauce, and fresh mozzarella, finished with a drizzle of red-pepper-infused honey

– Grimaldi’s coal brick-oven crust topped with asparagus, bacon, red onion, Grimaldi’s house-blended artichoke pesto sauce, and fresh mozzarella, finished with a drizzle of red-pepper-infused honey Panzanella Salad – This Tuscan chopped salad features fresh arugula, coal-fired croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese, Kalamata olives, and is tossed in Grimaldi’s tangy house dressing

– This Tuscan chopped salad features fresh arugula, coal-fired croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Gorgonzola cheese, Kalamata olives, and is tossed in Grimaldi’s tangy house dressing Banana Cream Cheesecake – Creamy banana cheesecake on a Nilla®Wafer crust garnished with whipped cream and crumbled Nilla® Wafers

– Creamy banana cheesecake on a Nilla®Wafer crust garnished with whipped cream and crumbled Nilla® Wafers Caramel Coconut Cheesecake – Caramel cheesecake on top of an Oreo® cookie crust, topped with caramel glaze and toasted coconut. Finished with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream

– Caramel cheesecake on top of an Oreo® cookie crust, topped with caramel glaze and toasted coconut. Finished with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream Kentucky Peach Mule – Buffalo Trace Bourbon, peach purée and fresh lemon juice shaken and served over ice with Gosling’s Ginger Beer

– Buffalo Trace Bourbon, peach purée and fresh lemon juice shaken and served over ice with Gosling’s Ginger Beer Guava Margarita – Gran Centenario Añejo Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice and guava purée shaken and served over ice

– Gran Centenario Añejo Tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime juice and guava purée shaken and served over ice Bellini – La Marca Prosecco and peach purée

The menu will be available for dine-in and takeout at 42 locations nationwide, including Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go in Scottsdale, AZ and Austin, TX (excluding NY, NJ and CT locations). Takeout ordering is now easier than ever thanks to a newly streamlined online ordering platform and Grimaldi’s Pizzeria mobile app, available for download via the App Store and Google Play Store. Members of the Grimaldi’s Pizza Rewards program earn points with all online or mobile app orders.

In addition to the new “Garden of Flavors” menu, Grimaldi’s will also debut a new cauliflower pizza crust option for its 12” Traditional, White and Pesto pizzas. Cocktail enthusiasts will enjoy a couple of new additions to the everyday beverage menu, including a Top Shelf Margarita and a Strawberry Basil Spritz, available year round.

About Grimaldi’s Pizzeria:

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria serves traditional coal fired brick-oven pizza using pizza-making traditions originating in Brooklyn over 100 years ago. Using only the freshest ingredients, pizzas are prepared in the brand’s signature coal fired brick-ovens, which deliver an authentic taste that cannot be achieved with gas, convection, or wood burning ovens. The intense heat of the ovens evenly bakes the pizzas to create Grimaldi’s famous crispy and smoky thin crust that Zagat has voted best pizza year after year. Its family-friendly, casual yet upscale New York-themed restaurants have become a favorite destination in every community in which they serve. It is Grimaldi’s passion for pizza that has made it a “must eat” for pizza lovers everywhere.

For more information on Grimaldi’s Pizzeria visit www.grimaldispizzeria.com .