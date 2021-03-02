Sen. Cruz Announces Communications Team for the 117th Congress

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today announced his communications team for the 117th Congress including two new additions, Erin Perrine and Steve Guest:

“I’m pleased to welcome Steve and Erin to Team Cruz as they bring strong strategic communications experience and leadership. Steve’s ability to break through the communications mold to push facts first and Erin’s skill in shaping a message and leading a fast-paced and robust communications team make them strong additions to my staff. I look forward to working with them to continue fighting for the 29 million people of Texas and liberty for every American.”

Communications Director, Erin Perrine:

Erin is a Capitol Hill and political veteran. She most recently served on President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign as Director of Press Communications. Prior to that, Perrine served in the House for Leader McCarthy and in the Senate with the Senate Republican Conference. Erin joined Team Cruz in February.

Director of Speech Writing & Strategic Communications, Maria Jeffrey Reynolds:

Maria joined Team Cruz in 2018 as Press Secretary and was recently promoted to Director of Speechwriting and Strategic Communications. Prior to joining Team Cruz in 2018, Maria served as communications director for Axiom Strategies, communications director for Congressman Walter Jones, and political director for the National Federation of Republican Women.

Special Advisor for Communications, Steve Guest:

Steve most recently served as Rapid Response Director for the Republican National Committee during the 2020 cycle. Prior to that, Guest was Deputy Rapid Response Director and a Deputy Press Secretary at the RNC. Steve joined Team Cruz in January.

Press Secretary, Jessica Skaggs:

Jessica joined Team Cruz in 2017 as a press intern after working on Sen. Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign. She served as a Press Assistant and Deputy Press Secretary before she was promoted to her current role.

New Media Advisor, Erin Fleck:

Erin has worked on Team Cruz since 2017, and prior to her time in the Senate she served as Press Secretary to former Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

Communications Coordinator, Christian McMullen:

Before joining Team Cruz in 2020, Christian worked as a researcher for Cannon Research Group and Axiom Strategies, where he also assisted Sen. Cruz’s 2018 re-election campaign. He also spent time with Public Opinion Strategies and the House Republican Study Committee.

Digital Director, Paul Windsor:

Paul previously interned for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (Fair) and Congressman Ralph Norman before joining Team Cruz in 2019.

Press Assistant, Anna Holland:

After joining the office as an intern, Anna worked for Targeted Victory on the digital fundraising team for the National Republican Senatorial Committee before returning to Team Cruz in 2020.