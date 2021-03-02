From Repairs To Renovation. Usher In A New Level Of Home Comfort For 2021

Celebrating 15 years—Two great community events in one.

Katy Home & Garden Show and Spring Gift Market

After staring at the same walls for nearly a year, it’s time to give the house a fresh coat of paint; renovate the bath or finally build that long-awaited outdoor living area or new kitchen. It, unfortunately, may also be time to recover from the winter storm both inside and out. Fresh ideas and a beloved community gift market mark the 15th Annual Spring Katy Home & Garden Show to be held March 27-28, 2021 at the Merrell Center in Katy. Find ways to update or repair and create a new level of comfort at home with inspiration from home design, renovation, and trend-setting experts. Learn something new with the ASK THE EXPERTS feature and comparison shop on everything for your home from windows to doors, floors, outdoor living areas, landscape, pools, kitchens, baths, and more. And shop ‘til you drop for gifts & home décor galore. For guest safety, the show will follow all necessary COVID protocols.

The ASK THE EXPERTS lobby showcase will feature a range of How-to topics geared to shake off the COVID doldrums like Home Office Like A Pro—ways to maximize multi -functional spaces; How to Zen—learn how to bring calm into the home; How to Take Stock—tips for organizing closets and How-to Be Wall Wise—learn ways to use art on your walls with advice from the artists at Archway Gallery . Be sure to check the website for a final ASK THE EXPERTS topics.

If ever there was a time to cultivate green, it is 2021. Nature abounds this year. Plants brighten a mood. Plan to see ideas on expanding both indoor and outdoor green spaces plus shop for spring plants at the gift and garden market.

Reconnect with neighbors at the show and shop at a community fan favorite the incredible Spring Gift Market chock-full of great gifts & decor for the home, family, and friends, which is a main feature of the show.