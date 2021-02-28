New Date Announced for Shenandoah With Collin Raye Concert at Arena Theatre – Thursday, June 24, 2021

The concert with Shenandoah and Collin Raye at Arena Theatre has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2021. The concert was rescheduled due to to impact by last week’s winter storm. All tickets already purchased will be honored. Please check arenatheatre.net for updates. Arena Theatre and the artists regret the inconvenience.



Shenandoah is fueled by Marty Raybon’s distinctive vocals and the band’s skilled musicianship, Shenandoah became well known for delivering such hits as “Two Dozen Roses”, “Church on Cumberland Road” and “Next to You, Next to Me” as well as such achingly beautiful classics as “I Want to be Loved Like That” and the Grammy winning “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart” duet with Alison Krauss.



Today that legacy continues as original members Raybon and Mike McGuire reunite to launch a new chapter in Shenandoah’s storied career. “It’s kind of like riding a bicycle,” McGuire says of the band reigniting that chemistry on stage. “We had done so many shows over the years together, even though we spent 17 years apart, we got back up on the stage and it was like we never stopped”



Country artist Collin Raye – one of the true hit makers of the 1990s – continues to crank out soulful, heartfelt material with his signature honesty and vocal richness. With 24 top ten records, 16 #1 hits, and having been a 10 time male vocalist of the year nominee (5 CMA and 5 ACM), this truly electrifying performer remains one of the great voices of our time.



His soulful delivery has set country standards in such searing ballads as “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “Not That Different” and “If I were you”. Always an energizing showman, he has also blazed through such vivid rockers as “My Kind of Girl,” “That’s My Story,” “I Can Still Feel You” and “I Want You Bad.”

“Houston’s Legendary Theatre in the Round”

7326 Southwest Freeway | Houston, Texas 77074

(Between Bellaire and Fondren)

BOX OFFICE TICKET REQUEST LINE: 713-772-5900

Box Office Hours: Monday through Friday 10am to 6pm Day of Show: 5pm to 10:00pm

See more and buy tickets at: arenatheatre.net