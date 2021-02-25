Cross Creek Ranch Donates $22,000 to Local Charities

(Fulshear, TX – Feb. 25, 2021) — Cross Creek Ranch has donated $22,000 to five local charities following a December promotion that allocated $500 to be given away for each new home sold in the Fulshear community.

During the Give Back — Move Forward promotion, new home buyers could select which of five charities would receive $500 — Abigail’s Place, Family Hope, Fort Bend PAWS, Rainbow Room or Texana Center.

“This promotion easily exceeded our expectations,” said Rob Bamford, General Manager of Cross Creek Ranch. “Builders sold 44 homes in Cross Creek Ranch during what turned out to be a record-breaking December. We’ve always tried to be a good community partner, but ramped up our efforts last year because of the pandemic. Each of these Fort Bend charities had been impacted. We were glad to give back.”

The new home buyers selected Family Hope more than any other charity, with the organization receiving $6,500. Family Hope specifically helps those in northern Fort Bend County with food as well as assistance with medical, rent and utility costs. Last year, Cross Creek Ranch partnered with the charity to both collect non-perishable food items and distribute prepared meals, with people driving up to 30 minutes for the free take-out meals. Family Hope has reported a 730 percent increase in clientele during 2020.

Rainbow Room received $5,500 to help furnish new school supplies, clothes, toiletries, snacks, diapers and other items for families in crisis. Caseworkers can access the room 24 hours a day, seven days a week to meet the basic needs of children between the ages of newborn to 18. The Rainbow Room also holds a Back to School drive and a holiday drive to fulfill children’s wish lists.

“Thank you so much for helping us provide emergency supplies for those in need,” said Tonya Lewis, Rainbow Room Executive Director.

Abigail’s Place, serves single mothers facing episodic homelessness, received a $4,500 donation. The Richmond-based organization provides emergency shelter and helps guide clients toward self-sufficiency. The charity’s transitional housing includes on-site shelter units, rental assistance, short-term hotel stays and security deposits.

Fort Bend PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) received $3,500 to help them continue to raise awareness for Fort Bend County Animal Services so they can maintain a high save rate as well as provide heartworm treatment and preventative as well as special events that benefit the community.

“We are so fortunate to be able to work with such amazing organizations to benefit our pets and shelter,” said Rene Vasquez with Fort Bend PAWS.

Finally, Cross Creek Ranch donated $2,000 to Texana Center, which provides behavioral healthcare, autism treatment and intellectual disabilities services to a six-county region that includes Fort Bend County. It recently opened a Fulshear campus that includes the third location of the Children’s Center for Autism and a new program, the Center for Advancement. This new program will provide training for teens and young adults in a community college-like setting, offering an array of classes where they can learn social and employment skills, explore their strengths and prepare to lead productive lives.

“Cross Creek Ranch has been a long-standing community partner, helping us reach our vision of opening a campus in Fulshear and also lending their own facilities to jump start program until our building was complete,” said George Patterson, Executive Officer with Texana.

In addition to the monetary donations, Cross Creek Ranch collected items such as unwrapped toys, pet supplies, diapers, school supplies, non-perishable food items and more for the charities.

Nine builders offer homes in Cross Creek Ranch priced from the $200,000s to more than $1 million. Learn more at www.crosscreektexas.com.

Photo Information