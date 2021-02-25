AG Paxton: Texas Lawsuit Results in Court Halting Biden Administration’s Unlawful Freeze of Deportations, Upholding Federal Law

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today lauded the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas after it issued a nationwide preliminary injunction halting implementation of a portion of the Biden Administration’s unlawful memorandum to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The memorandum directed an almost complete freeze of deportations of illegal aliens, violating congressionally enacted immigration laws. The Court also found that the memorandum lacked “a rational explanation” and that the Biden Administration should have given Texas notice and an opportunity to comment on the freeze because it would have a “significant impact” on Texas. That impact would have been a significant financial cost to Texas and taxpayers.

“I fully support the Court’s decision to prevent implementation of the Biden Administration’s unlawful action and prioritize Texans’ safety and the rule of law. A freeze on deportations at this scale would undermine federal law, irreparably harm our great state, and directly endanger our citizens. Law and order must be upheld,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I will continue to defend Texas against those who unlawfully ignore United States law in favor of their own policy preferences.”

Read a copy of the order here.