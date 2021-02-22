The Ultimate Guide to Baby Safety

How do you ensure your baby stays safe at home? Most parents do overlook their children’s safety. Just because they can’t reach some places or access some things, it doesn’t mean they are protected from such things. Babies do not know what’s dangerous and risky for them. They will access and use anything as long as it’s within their reach. It’s every parent’s job to ensure their child’s safety is guaranteed at home or any other place they might be. It is crucial to monitor your baby at all times, even when not with them. This guide gives some tips on how you can keep your child safe at home. Here are the guides.

1. Cover all electric Outlets

In every home, electric outlets are some of the risky places for a child. They poke and insert anything they might have in their hand into those outlets. It is essential to ensure that the outlets aren’t visible to your baby to avoid electrocution. Since you can’t prevent these extensions due to their fixation, you can cover them with outlet covers. You can purchase these covers from hardware, supermarkets, or online shops to prevent your kid from inserting items into the sockets. These covers are inexpensive and come in different shapes and designs to fit into any socket. You can only remove them when you want to use the socket. Other than the covers, it would help if you also secured all electrical cords and extensions. The babies can access them and start biting or playing with them, which is very risky. If it’s a must you should use power extensions and cables, hide them from children’s reach.

2. Monitor your baby

Not every time you will be staying with your baby. Sometimes, the children will sleep in their room, and you will be in the other room. Other times you might be working in your home working station, while the children are playing in the sitting room or bedroom. In such situations, you have to find a way of monitoring your children when they are in different rooms. How do you do this? You can use camera monitors to check on your children. From this dual camera monitors review, you can find different monitors to use in different rooms without physically getting into the rooms. You can either buy an audio monitor or a complete audio and video monitor, which gives you the child’s real-time progress. These gadgets will save you the many trips of moving to check what your children are doing and their condition.

3. Raise Blinds, Blind Cords and Curtains

Most houses have curtains, sheers, or blinds that reach the floor. Some of these items are made of materials that can suffocate the baby to death. If having such elongated covers, ensure they are secured in areas not reachable by the baby. It would be best if you don’t leave your child to play near the curtains. Other than suffocation, the babies might pull the curtains and the blind cords and easily tangle them. If possible, raise the curtains, blinds, and cords above a three-foot mark in every room reachable by the child. It would help not to put supporting items such as chairs near the curtains.

4. Lock cabinets and drawers in children-accessed rooms

Sometimes, you will find a baby in a situation that leaves you wondering how they got into it. Rooms with open cabinets and drawers are not safe for the children. They might get into these drawers, lock themselves in and fail to get out. Other than this, they might pinch themselves against the cabinets, pull them over or get injuries from a fall. Ensure they are kept locked with a key at any given time. If possible, remove all cabinets and drawers in children’s rooms. Also, ensure that these drawers and cabinets do not store any harmful chemicals or tools that can harm your kids when they accidentally access them.

5. Keep off sharp and heavy objects from table and countertops

You have probably seen your child trying to reach something at the table or countertop. Children often target items that are easily accessible, especially when the parents or guardians aren’t looking. The things they target are mostly at the end of the tabletops or countertops. Ensure you don’t place anything, exceptionally sharp and heavy objects, on these ends. Ensure that their play items and beds have no sharp ends or additions that may compromise their safety.

There are many proven ways you can protect and secure your child at home. The above are the main and most important ones which you should practice at all times. Having a child, especially one that crawls or walks, requires maximum concentration to avoid accidents and injuries.