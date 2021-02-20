Betiton Review: Is This Casino Legit?

Every player online would like to know in advance if the online casino and bookmaker they’re about to visit is legit and of course fun to play on. Today we’re looking at one of the newer players on the market. It has all the looks of an exciting bookmaker and their online casino games are very innovative. Betiton is a newly started online casino/bookmaker (2020) – by experienced people in the online casino/bookmaking world. The company got off to a great start by applying for and receiving both the Malta Gaming License and the UK Gaming License – indicating that it is safe and secure to play there. Read below to find out more about the options and features such as the welcome bonus, odds, and online casino games on offer at this relatively new online bookmaker/casino Betiton. We have all the information you need to get ready to play!

What welcome bonus and promotions does Betiton bookmaker and casino have?

One of the first things (new) players look at is the welcome bonus and that’s not without reason, especially in the beginning when you want to build your bankroll it’s smart to take advantage of all bonuses. Betiton has several different welcome bonuses and at the online casino you can expect 150 free spins and a welcome bonus of 100% up to £150. Please note that you need to claim this within 21 days! At Betiton’s online casino you will receive 150 free spins + £150 welcome bonus, at the online bookmaker you will receive a £10 free bet without a deposit! At the online bookmaker you will receive a free £10 free bet with your first deposit, your first deposit must be at least £15 and must be used within 14 days on a bet with odds of x 1.80 or higher.

Betting

At Betiton the live offer is very reasonable, all popular sports are possible to bet on live such as all major football leagues, Formula 1, boxing & UFC.

Betiton has a perfectly functioning mobile version of its website – the majority of all bets are made via telephone these days so this is also a minimum requirement.

Casino offer

Betiton’s online casino is the strongest point with almost all online gambling sites like Mega Moolah, Starburst and so on. You can also play online roulette, blackjack, baccarat and many other casino games as well as live casino Betiton. At Betiton, there are many ways to deposit and withdraw money, so we list the most common ones for you:

Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard (useful if you want to deposit cash), PayPal, Neteller, Skill, Ecopayz, Trustly where you can deposit directly with your bank.

Depositing and cashing out is fast and hassle-free at Betiton.

Payouts are often made on the same day – please note that if you use bonuses, these may expire when you want to be paid out.

One important thing online bookmakers need to have in order are the official licenses, if they don’t have these in order they won’t even get a place on our website. This has to be in order to guarantee safety and reliability for our customers.

Betiton has everything in order from the start with an official license from:

– Malta: Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) under the following licenses: MGA/CRP/148/2007

– United Kingdom: Remote Gaming Licence Number 000-039483-R-319409-001

This licence guarantees a number of important things, the first of which is that all player funds are held in a separate bank account so nothing can happen to them. The fairness and independent verification of the casino games and all other components that the MGA considers important.