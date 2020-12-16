Do Not Invite Harsh Penalties – Hire an Attorney Immediately

Federal laws cover many kinds of drug crimes. Drug charges usually result in longer sentences in cases of high-end offenses; otherwise, they can face probation or short-term sentencing. Regardless of the penalties, Having any drug crime can result in severe consequences.

Drug Paraphernalia

Drug paraphernalia refers to any instrument that a person can use to prepare, inject, conceal, or inhale illegal drugs. According to the law, it is unlawful for a layperson to import or export any drug paraphernalia without a license. Drug paraphernalia also includes pieces of equipment, such as bongs, pipes, rolling papers, and syringes, with syringes being the most common in illegal trade affairs.

A confusing aspect of these devices is that many manufacture such devices to imply its use for legal purposes. For instance, many bongs have labels stating that you cannot use it with tobacco. However, without proper knowledge, one can face this crime’s charges depending on the item you trade.

Possession of Drugs

To possess any illicit substances, such as heroin and cocaine, is a punishable crime. The authorities will either charge you with a possession charge or a possession with intent to distribute charges. A simple possession charge usually means having a small number of drugs. However, the large amount can elucidate the impression that the person possesses drugs to sell, inviting harsher penalties.

Manufacturing or Delivery of Illegal Drugs

Producing drugs without a license is a crime. Moreover, the delivery of an illicit controlled substance can also attract penalties. It is best to hire an experienced lawyer in such cases to defend your case. Since the court of law needs ample evidence to prove the intent, a reliable law professional can help you lower your charges. Furthermore, one needs to note that marijuana and cannabis cultivation is different from the rest in terms of its medical use. However, with no valid license, one cannot cultivate or manufacture any drugs, including controlled substances and prescription drugs.

Trafficking

Selling, transporting, and importing any illegal substances is punishable by law. As a felony, drug trafficking is a severe crime as it involves the transportation of a massive amount of drugs. Nevertheless, mere possession of the drugs can lead the police to think that you intend to trade the narcotics, even if that is not the real case, and they can charge you with distribution with a sentence up to three years in prison. In light of this, it is wise to hire a knowledgeable attorney to deep dive into the case and help you by proving the reality.