Sen. Cruz Issues Statement in Response To a Fish and Wildlife Service Notice Allowing Permian Basin Oil and Gas Companies to Operate on Land Inhabited By the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement in response to the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) publishing a Notice of Availability for an Enhancement of Survival Permit Application and drafting an Environmental Assessment for the dunes sagebrush lizard (DSL), a species found only in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. The notice establishes a permitting process that would allow oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin to continue operations without fear of legal repercussions for operating on land that is inhabited by the species:

“I commend the Fish and Wildlife Service for taking steps to ensure the conservation decisions to protect the dunes sagebrush lizard remain at the state and local level. Listing the lizard under the Endangered Species Act would be devastating for private property owners across West Texas, the Texas economy, and the energy security of the nation while also failing to achieve the desired outcome of both protecting and recovering wildlife. In fact, since the ESA was passed in 1973, only three percent of species have actually recovered to the point where they are no longer endangered or threatened.

“State and local governments, landowners, and interested stakeholders who are most familiar with the specific needs of their own communities should take a leading role in the important task of protecting the environment rather than the federal government imposing a one-size-fits-all approach. This proposal does just that – providing greater certainty to landowners in Texas and helping protect private property rights, while balancing the voluntary conservation efforts necessary to preserve the species.”

