Heavy Rainfall Expected Through Weekend

What is the danger?

Heavy Rainfall Beginning Friday Morning Will Continue Through Weekend:



A strong system of thunderstorms will bring heavy rainfall across Harris County and the surrounding region beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday. Widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated areas of 6 inches, are likely. High winds and hail are also possible.



Street flooding will be possible in areas that receive the highest amounts of rain. There may be some rises on area creeks and bayous.

What you should do:

DRIVE SAFELY



Residents should expect higher traffic volumes this weekend due to holiday shopping and travel! Never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates. Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and NEVER DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES!



Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.



STAY INFORMED

Check driving conditions before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org.

View live rainfall rates on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org.

Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.

Where you can learn more: