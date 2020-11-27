5 Tips For Teeth Whitening After Care

Teeth whitening procedures help people to achieve the brighter and whiter smile they have always dreamed of having. Modern-day teeth whitening treatments are quick and give instant and evident outcomes. These procedures can be done by either your local dental with zoom whitening, or you can do it at home by yourself using whitening kits. However, the procedure is best conducted by a qualified dentist in a sterile and controlled environment. Teeth whitening aftercare is an essential part of protecting your investment as it ensures your teeth are whiter for longer. Aftercare does not have to be complicated with the expert tips below.

Cut Out Foods and Drinks That Tend To Stain Teeth

Your teeth are most vulnerable to staining discoloration in the first 48 hours of a teeth whitening treatment. To ensure your teeth remain white for a long time, avoid consuming rich-colored or dark-colored beverages. These include red wine, coffee, beer, tea, fruit juices, and sodas, and if you must, drink using a straw and remember to rinse your mouth afterward. Steer clear of greasy, acidic, strongly colored, and sugary foods as they may cause acidic damage to the enamel and more susceptible to staining. Avoid red meat, colorful spices, dark-colored sauces, colored vegetables, citrus fruits, and artificially and naturally colored candy. Instead, go for foods that scrub or clean your teeth and promote saliva flow like celery, apples, and carrots, limiting staining. Dairy products and other calcium-rich foods help to keep your enamel strong and prevent staining.

2. Maintain Good Oral Hygiene

Poor oral hygiene habits are deterrent to teeth whitening as it promotes plaque and bacterial build-up, which causes teeth to appear dull again. Proper oral hygiene ensures your teeth stay clean, healthy, strong, and whiter for longer. After whitening your teeth, make sure you

Brush your teeth at least twice every day. Consider using an electric toothbrush because it is faster and more effective for removing stains and giving you a squeaky-clean smile.

Floss daily to remove plaque from nooks between your teeth that your brush can’t reach.

Use an antiseptic mouthwash to boost your daily oral hygiene and maintain a fresh mouth.

Try teeth whitening toothpaste once or twice a week to eliminate surface stains and prevent discoloration.

You may find that your teeth are a little more sensitive after whitening. To alleviate the sensitivity, avoid food and drinks that are too hot or cold and use sensitivity toothpaste to strengthen the enamel against sensitivity.

Drink water often to rinse your teeth off and keep your teeth stain-free.

3. Quit or Avoid Smoking

Smoking substances that contain tobacco, like cigarettes, vapes, and cigars, is a common culprit of teeth staining. Smoking can also cause mouth cancer and painful gum disease. After you spend money on a whitening procedure, you’ll want to keep your teeth pearly white for longer. However, your enamel opens up temporarily after the procedure, leaving your tooth more prone to staining. At this time, it is best if you avoid these substances.

4. Consider Touch-up Treatments

Even the best teeth whitening treatments discolor over time. Thus, alongside an improved diet and lifestyle, you should consider touch-up treatments every so often. After a whitening procedure, consider following up with easy-to-use, effective, and comfortable whitening kits and trays to refresh the glow of your teeth. A touch-up treatment helps to restore your teeth’s natural shine whenever it starts to dull

5. Make regular Dentist Visits

While it is possible to whiten and keep your teeth white at home, the most effective way to handle teeth whitening aftercare is to regularly visit a dentist for dental check-ups. Seeing the best Dentist in toowong for routine check-ups and cleaning helps to detect potential complications early on and gets you the care you need to maintain your bright and white smile. They can also offer useful recommendations to prevent staining and decay.

Autobiography

Elizabeth is a renowned leader in the space of Health and Mental Wellness topics. Her work has appeared on more than a dozen influential sites and blogs. Her articles both focus on providing valuable information and an entertaining read that her readers enjoy. More about her work on – ELIZABETHMARKS.me