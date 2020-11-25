The Importance of High-Quality Child Care and Early Education

Many parents enroll their children in early education centers to give them a head start on their academic knowledge. However, there are many other advantages of early education that revolve around their emotional well-being. On that note, we are going to explain the importance of early education and why you should never settle for less than high-quality child care. Here’s what you need to know.

Social, Physical, and Emotional Development

Children who have access to early education will obtain social, physical, and emotional benefits. The right atmosphere in a children’s academy allows children to boost their development thanks to their surroundings. Children who socialize at a younger age are more confident than those who have never left home or their parents’ side.

Moreover, learning to adapt and handle emotional situations with their classmates equips them with tools to embrace society and form relationships in the outside world. Furthermore, their physical development can increase when they are placed among a group of children. They create a culture of community wherein they inspire and motivate each other to try new activities. Overall, children are forced out of their comfort zone, and the younger they interact with others, the easier they will find it.

Behavioral Awareness and Socialization

One of the main benefits of early child care is that children become self-aware quicker than they do at home. When children have to learn to interact and communicate with others, they quickly discover what the boundaries are. Although boundaries are essential for a child’s development at home, some behavioral awareness can only be brought to the forefront through socialization.

Children benefit from the structure provided by an early years academy and form self-discipline due to the rules; therefore, they are more likely to succeed in new surroundings as they get older as they quickly learn what appropriate behavior in such a setting is. Boundaries create stability and confidence; however, children first need to feel that they are surrounded by a safe and secure environment. That is why the teachers at ELCACenters.com explain the importance of a loving atmosphere that emphasizes development in all aspects of a child’s life. Prioritizing the many development stages supports children’s well-being and encourages them to embrace their sense of self and respect others.

Early Educational Concepts

Studies show that children who have access to pre-school education find it easier to adapt to learning and the concept of school. This is because they already have pre-literacy skills, mathematical skills, and emotional and social advantages over those who have had no prior education. This helps children to excel academically, and they find it easier to socialize and make new friends.

The concept of early education is to introduce children to learning and have a thorough understanding of what will be asked of them as they progress in their academic careers. Children are known to memorize educational concepts through repetition, which is why the earlier they are exposed to lessons, the better they will retain the information. Moreover, this makes the transition from no education to a learning system a gradual process, reducing the risk of a child feeling overwhelmed by the drastic change. Early education centers have sufficient ways to settle children into this new routine that schools and cost-effective daycares won’t prioritize.

High Quality Vs. Cost-Effective Child Care

Quality Time

Firstly, high-quality child care understands the importance of dedicating a significant amount of time to each student which is why the classes will consist of smaller groups of children. This allows for each child to get some one-on-one time with the teacher or caregiver; thus, making it easier to detect learning disabilities or any differences in development. Cost-effective care will assign too many children to one caregiver, making it difficult for the said caregiver to have much one-on-one interaction.

Consistency

Young children struggle to adapt to change more so than older children, which is why high-quality care understands the importance of consistency. This means that the same care-givers will interact, nurture, and educate your child, giving them security, comfort, and stability. Cost-effective care may not always be able to provide the same quality of care; in fact, more often than not, the care-givers may alternate their schedules and thus, making it harder for a smaller child to settle into the center.

Understandably, cost-effective care is more convenient for many parents’ circumstances; however, as you can see above, the quality of cost-effective child care will affect a child’s development for several reasons. Children benefit from a proper educational foundation that provides them with skills to flourish in their futures.