Discover X Healthcare Jobs That Require Master’s Degree

Do you aspire to work in a profession that gives you a chance to serve humanity? Do the medical jobs fascinate you or many perks that come along in the healthcare sector? If yes, you must be aware that change in demographics has been pressurizing the healthcare sector, introducing an increasing number of jobs.

Medical conditions are rising at an alarming speed. Many people suffer from chronic diseases; fluctuations in cholesterol, blood pressure, and sugar level have become common problems. It has raised the need for more people in the healthcare profession. Gone are the days when only adults had to pay a visit to the hospitals. Today even children of a young age are going through several health issues. The majority of our population is surviving on daily medications. Studies show reckless driving has also increased, which sometimes results in fatal accidents. People often end up with severe injuries. The number of healthcare issues has doubled up, and the healthcare system is working beyond its capacity. The healthcare system worldwide is exhausting itself.

The field of healthcare is an expansive one and encompasses a variety of subfields. Progress in medicine, different studies and discoveries, and advancements in technologies are always paving new fields, further broadening the already huge healthcare sector. On the other hand, healthcare has always been a popular choice for students finishing high school. While designing their career pathway, students enroll in emerging healthcare fields to challenge themselves with a demanding profession. Professionals of healthcare enjoy getting respect from the public as it holds medical workers in high regard.

Suppose you always opted for a public servant role in school plays and had sympathy for sufferers. In that case, it’s time to begin equipping yourself with relevant knowledge. Begin exploring the most in-demand healthcare degrees and prepare for the aptitude test with vigilance. The healthcare sector is a booming one, and it continues to see advancements. Moreover, the medical field’s job prospects are comparatively higher than other professions. It does not have a seasonal employment bank, and this sector runs around the year. Getting an advanced degree in the medical field expands your knowledge and helps you land a job. Besides, many healthcare jobs need a Master’s degree, and some of the jobs that require a Master’s degree are as follows:

NURSE ANESTHETIST

A nurse anesthetist is not an entry-level job; instead, it is an advanced one and often requires good years of experience. The nurse anesthetist’s job is to administer anesthesia to patients before they undergo a surgical procedure. They have to review patients’ medical history and inquire about their allergies and other health issues before administering anesthesia. They apply a certain amount of medicine to numb a specific area of the body.

CLINICAL LABORATORY TECHNOLOGISTS

The Healthcare system relies on technology, and doctors often require patients to run several tests that help doctors diagnose. The clinical laboratory holds a vital position in the medical sector. A technologist is someone who has an insight into the medical profession and a sound knowledge of technologies. He knows about different pieces of equipment and often can sort the glitches out by himself.

HEALTH EDUCATOR

As the name implies, a health educator is the one who imparts medical knowledge and helps healthcare students get an insight into the healthcare field. A Master’s degree is a prerequisite for the job. Health educators need to stay abreast with the latest discoveries and occurrences in the medical world.

NURSE PRACTITIONERS

Contrary to popular ideas, nurses are much more than just doctors’ right hand. They serve as a pillar to the medical sector. They are the primary source of providing care to patients, and they cater to patients’ needs. Nurse practitioners often work with doctors and help them in the determination of treatments for patients. To land a nurse practitioner job, you should have a Master’s degree and a medical license.

GENETIC COUNSELORS

Genetic counselors work alongside families, and they get an in-depth insight into family medical history and existing healthcare conditions. They assess a family’s risk of getting a genetic disorder and prescribe as per their findings.

MEDICAL LIBRARIAN

The medical library is a heaven for healthcare students, and here they find answers to their many queries. Medical librarian caters to medical students’ questions, and the nature of the job requires a Master’s degree.

PSYCHOLOGIST

Psychologists help patients in dealing with their mental health issues. The Master’s degree equips them with the tools they need to build a rapport with patients and develop a mature approach. Psychologists discuss with patients, have sessions, and then help them in recovering.

DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SONOGRAPHERS

The medical sonographer is a crucial career as many diagnoses depend on its scans. A sonographer needs to have a Master’s degree to become eligible to conduct a sonogram to produce different body organs’ visual images.

SPEECH PATHOLOGISTS

Commonly referred to as speech therapists, speech and language pathologists diagnose and treat communication disorders. Generally, they work with children, but if an adult starts having speech problems, speech pathologist use their expertise in helping them recover,

NUCLEAR MEDICINE TECHNOLOGISTS

Medical science is a wonder, and with new studies, research, and technologies, recent phenomena keep emerging. Nuclear medical technologists’ job is to prepare drugs that can assist in imaging and therapy. They often help general doctors to search for radioactive pharmaceuticals, which have the property of curing illnesses. As a degree program offered by St Catherine University, radiography can be a rewarding platform to invest one’s efforts and time. Such programs tend to open the doors for passionate candidates in the nuclear technologist department.

CONCLUSION

Healthcare is not an emerging field, but it is one that is continually evolving. The outbreak of COVID-10 has raised health workers’ status, and people have started seeing them in a new light. Healthcare workers put their wellbeing on the backend and work relentlessly to provide adequate care to people in need. Healthcare is a broad field. From entry levels to higher-level, people with different degrees and educational backgrounds can serve in it.

Nevertheless, a Master’s degree in healthcare always opens numerous career pathways worldwide for those with passion for the cause.