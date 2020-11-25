Amerisleep Mattress Tips For A Better Night’s Sleep

As the pandemic keeps us closer to home, many of us are putting money into our living spaces that we might have spent on entertainment or dining. One important area getting a second look: the bedroom. Science-driven sleep technologies have dramatically enhanced bed and bedding options, which now include advanced components for temperature control, air flow, surface modification and support, alongside performance fabrics that encourage more restful sleep and faster recovery. With great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals ahead, now is a perfect time to consider a new bed!

If you’re thinking of taking the plunge, the Certified Sleep Science Coaches at Amerisleep (LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy) offer some helpful advice to demystify the mattress-buying experience.

Do I need a new mattress?

You shouldn’t need to replace a high-quality mattress for a while if you’re taking good care of it. At the same time, the lifespan of your mattress depends on its materials and the quality of workmanship, too.

Innerspring beds have the shortest lifespans, according to some studies. Consumers reported they noticed sagging within five years of buying an innerspring mattress. Those with plush pillow tops may break down even more quickly. This may be due to the lack of firm support beneath the soft layers.

Hybrids, memory foam beds and latex mattresses are more likely to last longer. These three mattress types feature premium materials and are usually created with reinforced core layers to avoid any premature sagging.

If your bed is getting old but it still works well, there is no need to replace it! However, if you’re experiencing any of these issues, it may be time for a new bed:

Deep indentations or sagging leave you feeling “stuck” or trapped inside.

The mattress takes a long time to recover after you apply weight or pressure.

You can feel the stiffer bottom layers when lying down (either the hard foam base or innerspring coils).

You experience pain in your shoulder, back, hip or neck on awaking.

You wake up feeling tired despite getting a full 7-8 hours of sleep.

You’re sleeping hot because your mattress is trapping heat.

The mattress is irritating your allergies or breathing.

The mattress fails to isolate motion, causing you to feel your partner’s movements.

One size does not fit all

Mattress choices include twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king. Single adult sleepers and children of all ages can sleep comfortably in a twin or the longer twin XL.

For single sleepers who want a little more wiggle room, a full size mattress is a good choice. Full size mattresses are usually too small to accommodate two adult sleepers, however. For couples, a queen, king or California king (a slightly longer, yet slightly narrower option) offers a more comfortable and roomy option. A split king (which is really just two twin XL mattresses placed side by side on a bed frame) provides a solution for those couples with very different sleep preferences, such as a firm bed vs. a softer mattress.

Take a cue from your sleep style

Your comfort level depends on variables such as your sleeping position, weight and whether or not you sleep with a partner. No matter what your sleeping position, your goal should be to keep your posture aligned all night long. This minimizes your risk of waking up in pain.

Firm beds are more suited for back and stomach sleepers because they keep the posture neutral without allowing any sinkage. Medium-firm mattresses are a great in-between option for someone who likes a sturdy, supportive sleep surface with just a small bit of cushioning. Medium-firm mattresses are ideal for back and stomach sleepers who need a firmer surface to maintain healthy spine alignment.

Medium feel mattresses appeal to the most common sleeping positions—side and combination—and they’re usually the most comfortable firmness for couples with differing sleep preferences.

Medium-soft mattresses are best for side and combo sleepers who need a thicker comfort layer. Soft and plush mattresses are best for both lightweight and average-weight sleepers who like a thick, soft bed.

Certain health conditions will also guide your mattress selection. If you suffer from chronic back pain, inflamed pressure points or sleeping too hot, a high-quality mattress isn’t a cure-all, but it can certainly help.

For years, wisdom held that soft mattresses were best for back pain sufferers. More recent studies, however, suggest this this isn’t the case. A mattress that’s too soft for your body and sleep style can cause you to sink down into the bed, leading to more pain.

For sleepers who suffer from pain (back, neck, shoulders, hips), a medium or medium-firm mattress will give the right balance of even support and cushioned softness for the best night’s sleep. An extra firm mattress can cause build-up of pain-causing pressure points. Memory foam is one of the best mattress types for pain-sufferers because it contours to your curves and alleviates those all too familiar pressure points.

More options for a great night’s sleep

As your mattress ages, you still might feel committed to it. Rather than having to buy a new one, you can consider a mattress topper instead. Foam mattress toppers can provide the comfort adjustment you need to alleviate pressure points caused by the wrong firmness level in your old bed, and many of them are made with cooling technologies that regulate your temperature and add an additional comfort layer to your once uncomfortable mattress. And don’t forget to take stock of your bedding accessories. The right pillows, sheets and comforters all contribute to your overall sleep experience.

Our beds are more than a bit player – we spend roughly one third of our lifetimes there! Sleep is proven to contribute to our health and well-being. With a comfortable, breathable, quality sleep system, you’re well on your way to a great night’s sleep!

Amerisleep has been called “the Apple store of mattress stores.” Visit our Katy mattress store to experience our complete line of sleep-enhancing products or shop online at amerisleep.com.