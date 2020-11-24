Here’s What You Need to Know About Updating Your Shower

Everyone loves a good shower. A long shower at the end of the day when you get home after a hard day of hustling is immensely satisfying. The warm water trickling down your skin gives you a good feel. However, gradually a feeling has been building up to update your shower to give your bathroom a new experience. Perhaps your current shower functionality is diminishing, or you want a new shower.

Sometimes, you may need to update your shower when it is broken, has an outdated appearance, and even when it is promoting water wastage. You may also need a new shower if you have a new development in your family where a member can’t use the current shower conveniently. If remodeling your shower has been on your mind here’s what you need to know before you make the ultimate decision:

Water Efficiency

Irrespective of the type of shower you intend to install for your home, you should have specific consideration of water usage. Nothing is pleasant about paying exorbitantly high water utility bills, especially if you have a way of reducing them. In specific instances, you can use a low-flowing rain shower head, minimizing water loss.

New Models Will Always Come Up

When setting yourself up for remodeling your shower, hold one constant thought at the back of your mind. Technology is fast advancing, and thus, newer shower models will develop with time. You will get better temperature regulation, bathroom shower combinations, and even more smart features.

Therefore, it would be unreasonable to rush for a shower update every time you notice a newer model or an addition of an extra smart feature. However, it would be best if you also considered the safety of use while showering. For instance, think of a scenario where you may slip on the bathroom floor and fall. Having a grab bar that you can quickly hold on to when you slip will save you from such an accident.

Think of the Different Types Beforehand

When you want to remodel your shower, please factor in the different types available and the pricing too. For instance, you can have a walk-in, shower stall, and even a small shower too. For your shower head, you can also remodel to a dual-type. It allows you to use your shower head and use your handheld shower too. While some may require use concurrently, newer models will embrace simultaneous use.

The spray shower is appealing, too, especially with its therapeutic effect. Other showers will have different spray settings and shower head combos too for use. A shower combination to include shower head, handheld, and even mix valve is also a new catch.

A dual shower gives ultimate convenience when you can control your shower head’s flow and temperature by the use of your handheld. Plus, taking a shower with a knee injury after a fall in your football game last week can be problematic when you only have a showerhead.

Consider the People Too

Suppose you have tall people in your household or tall visitors too. It would be an unpleasant surprise for such a demographic. Getting a shower head that can fit them is ideal. Alternatively, it can also leave room for expanding it if the need arises. Flexibility is ideal too.

In other instances, your household may have children. A bathtub would come in handy. If you also have an older person or one who uses a wheelchair or crutches, it is essential to consider their mobility needs. Therefore, consider installing a door-less shower or the space to sit while showering too.

You Can Skip the Tub

Unlike the traditional bathroom feel, there is a significant deviation in the contemporary bathroom. Therefore, you may find the need to skip installing a bathtub instead of using a shower head with a splash of body water spray or steam. With such a showerhead, you can also eliminate the need to have a door to separate the shower area and the toilet if privacy is not an issue for you.

The main objective apart from cleaning is your comfort too. The modern showerhead can direct the flow of water to a required threshold without splashing the water all over the whole bathroom floor. However, if you still fancy having a bathtub, by all means, do.

You can also have a seamless shower or incorporate a steam shower if you want an extra touch of luxury. Ultimately, the objective for your shower is functionality as you update it. Additionally, think of what would conveniently fit in your bathroom space too. You wouldn’t want excess crowding of the bathroom. Plus, don’t forget to care for your new shower to enhance its longevity properly.