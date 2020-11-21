How Common Household Pests Take a Toll on Your Physical Health

It can be easy to shrug off the occasional ant trail or spider sighting as just another part of life. When homeowners are concerned with crawlers and critters inhabiting their living spaces, many lose sleep over the possible property damage pests can inflict. However, it’s in your best interest to re-evaluate the effects these unwanted (and poorly-paying tenants) can have on your physical health.

In light of the above dangers, the next time you spot insects scurrying around your house, deal with them promptly. Beyond being a nuisance, pests can pose serious health issues for you and your loved ones, as highlighted below.

Cockroaches

Generally speaking, most homeowners will find cockroaches cocooning in their kitchens, drawers, and other places rich in food droppings. Not surprisingly, these household pests carry bacteria and viruses on their body, which they can transmit to your loved ones. Cockroaches can carry bacteria such as E Coli and salmonella, contaminating food and other surfaces they crawl over.

Research has also shown that cockroaches cause allergic reactions in children. According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), 1 in 5 children in America is sensitive to cockroach allergies, increasing asthma attack risk.

To get rid of cockroaches, try the following DIY tricks:

Use a flashlight to identify roach hiding spots (Popular havens include inside electronics, between crevices, behind the fridge, inside cabinets, and between shelves)

Use caulking to fill possible entry points

Consider using pesticides

Keep your house clean (wash dishes, keep the trash bin sealed, clean crumbs and spills immediately, and mop regularly)

Use boric acid. Mix it with flour and sugar to make a dough. Boric acid kills roaches when they feed on the dough

For those inexperienced homeowners, beware that eradicating cockroaches isn’t an easy feat. Rumor has it that cockroaches can survive a nuclear attack, meaning your all-natural pest control alternatives don’t stand a chance in fighting off these disease-ridden insects. Instead of fumbling with control, recruit the experts for more permanent pest elimination.

Flies

Flies, as innocuous as they look, transmit harmful bacteria that cause a wide range of diseases. These diseases include typhoid, cholera, dysentery, salmonella, and TB. Flies also carry eggs of parasitic worms, which can cause long-term gastrointestinal problems if ingested.

You can prevent and eradicate flies by incorporating the following tactics into your pest control strategy.

Build home-made fly traps, such as soda bottle traps and vinegar-and-soap-dish traps

Seal windows, roofs, and doors to prevent flies from entering your house

Perform routine housekeeping duties to avoid the establishment of breeding sites

Use sprays, aerosols, fogs, and dusting powders

Hire professional fly control services

Rodents

Rodents like mice and rats are less sinister in appearance but are the most punishable offenders when it comes to your health. Mice are well-known transmitters of deadly viruses such as Hantavirus, a dangerous and potentially life-threatening respiratory condition. Rats also contaminate food and surfaces with bacteria linked to rat-bite fever and leptospirosis.

To deal with rodents, devise the following strategies:

Use caulk to seal holes

Clean up crumbs

Seal trash bins

Eradicating rodents isn’t for the faint of heart. While musophobic homeowners can use a cat to ward off unsightly rodents, these rat-fearing residents should also consider professional pest control services to shun a severe infestation.

Bedbugs

Bedbugs aren’t inherently disease carriers. However, a bedbug-bite can spur an allergic reaction. Furthermore, continuous scratching of the itchy bite could cause a wound, increasing the chances of infection.

Bedbugs can also lead to psychological disorders. According to recent studies, victims of bedbugs report having insomnia, anxiety, and nightmares.

To eliminate the threat of bedbugs, try the following tactics:

Clean bedding with hot water and air dry it in the hot sun

Scrub mattresses to remove any bedbug eggs

Vacuum your bed and surrounding areas

Seal cracks in your bed frame

Remove clutter around your bed

Dispose of heavily-infested household items

Hire bed bug extermination services

Mosquitoes

Besides disrupting your sleep at night, mosquitoes pose significant health risks. Through a bite, mosquitoes can transmit a host of diseases like malaria, Zika virus, West Nile virus, dengue fever, and various Encephalitis types.

If you are sick of swatting mosquitoes and waving them away with your hand, adopt the below tips to keep mosquitos out of sight and out of mind.

Patch apparent gaps in your doors and windows to block entry

Use natural indoor mosquito solutions like camphor oil, tea tree oil, dry ice, and garlic

Use mosquito repellent plants like basil or lemongrass

Sleep under treated mosquito nets

Use insecticides

Use mosquito zappers and magnets

Controlling mosquitoes on the outside is the surest way to deal with the root cause. Pay concentrated attention to any breeding grounds such as water puddles, gutters, and any other standing water in your front or backyard. Additionally, cut tall grass and shrubs around your house, as mosquitoes like hiding and relaxing in thick vegetation.

To conclude

The threat of household pests should never fall off our radars as homeowners. However, by observing a few DIY strategies, you can keep most pests at bay. If you’re uncomfortable with eradicating these rodents and insects yourself, consider licensed professional extermination services to get rid of pests lingering around your home for good.