NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

TO DISCUSS CALVIN NELMS CHARTER SCHOOLS

State Financial Accountability Rating

Calvin Nelms Charter Schools will hold

A public meeting

At 2:00 pm December 15, 2020

In the Conference Room

Calvin Nelms Charter Schools High School Building

20625 Clay Road

Katy, TX 77449

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss

Calvin Nelms Charter Schools’ “Superior” Rating

achieved through the state financial accountability system