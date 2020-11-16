American Legion Jonathan D. Rozier Post 164, Katy Fire Department, and General Public Hosts Flag Retirement Ceremony

What: American Flag Retirement Ceremony (over 500 flags to be retired ceremoniously)

Where: Elks Lodge #2628 (back lot)

1050 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77493

When: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 5PM

Why: Ceremony for the Disposal of Unserviceable Flags The post assembles in meeting, out-of-doors, at night. Members are aligned in two parallel rows about 20 feet apart, facing each other. Officers are at their stations. A small fire is burning opposite the commander and beyond the rows of members. All flags have been provided by the Katy community for retirement and inspected prior to disposal with honors.