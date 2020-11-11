The Eleventh Of November © 2016

By Hubert E. Cormier II

On this day we celebrate those,

Who bravely fought against all our foes.

A part of their lives they have given,

To protect a country they so believe in.

A fall day was chosen to mark their triumph,

Of a war to end all, but that would not be enough.

New wars would come with death and misery,

Veterans would fight to keep this country free.

Even today, it seems, there is no end in sight,

But without question, the veteran would continue to fight.

They still stand when Old Glory is unfurled,

Still ready to defend her, against all odds, against the world.

From the public they ask for nothing but respect,

They ask for help from their government.

From a man a handshake, a woman, on the cheek, a kiss,

And to hear those words, “Thank you for your service.”

Yes, the veterans who have serve and fought.

Did for love of country, not for glory sought.

And yes, the veterans are grateful for their country to remember,

This one simple day, The Eleventh Of November.