Tompkins Defeats Katy, 24-19, Ending Tigers’ 75-Game District Win Streak

By George Slaughter

“It’s a Great Day to be a Falcon” is a popular catchphrase at Tompkins High School. Thursday night at Legacy Stadium proved to be a great night to be a Falcon, also, as Tompkins defeated Katy, 24-19, for its first-ever win against the Tigers.

Tompkins improves to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in District 19-6A. Katy falls to 5-1 and 2-1, respectively. The loss is Katy’s first in district play since 2008. The loss snaps a 75-game district win streak for the Tigers.

With the Tigers holding an early 3-0 lead, the Falcons scored on a 22-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback to junior wide receiver Joshua McMillan with 6:22 in the first quarter. McMillan had moved past his defender to get open, and the ball bounced off his hands, going straight up into the air, before falling back into his hands for the catch.

Katy retook the lead on an 86-yard touchdown run by senior running back Jalen Davis. He took the ball on a delayed handoff play, went to his right, and broke through the line for the long run.

The Falcons, remembering their tough loss against Katy last season, came back with another touchdown before the end of the first half. The score came on another pass, this one for 25 yards, from Milroe to McMillan. Senior kicker Hunter Huckaby’s extra point gave the Falcons a 10-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Huckaby kicked a 42-yard field goal to boost the Tompkins lead to 13-7. Katy responded with a 43-yard field goal by senior kicker Nemanja Lazic.

The Falcons put the game away on a third touchdown pass from Milroe to McMillan. This one was for 40 yards and came late in the third quarter.

Katy’s last score came on an 18-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Caleb Koger to senior wide receiver Taylor Saulsberry late in the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

Tompkins is idle next week and returns to action against . Katy returns to action against Taylor Thursday night at Rhodes Stadium.