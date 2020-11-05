Katy ISD Now Offering Free COVID-19 Testing for Enrolled Students

KATY [November 5, 2020] – As part of Katy ISD’s proactive approach to mitigating the spread of COVID-19, beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 6, the District will begin offering a FREE rapid COVID-19 testing option to its enrolled students. The free test is in collaboration with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) COVID-19 Testing Project and is a saliva-based method, considered to be just as effective as other tests, such as the nasal swab.

Katy ISD students still have the option of being administered a nasal swab rapid test by RediMD at a cost of $125, paid via credit card or cash at point of service. Insurance company billing is not available through this option.



Both the rapid saliva-based test and the rapid RediMD nasal swab test are available at:

Katy ISD Agricultural Sciences Center

5801 Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road, Katy, TX

Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



While appointments are not necessary, parents are encouraged to call the center ahead of arrival. The testing site contact is 281-396-7808.