Cacao Bliss Reviews (Danette May) – Does It Work? Updated!

There is a post, dated Sep 3, 2020, concerning the formula. According to the post, “Cacao Bliss by Earth Echo is an absolutely delicious superfood powder that enhances your health in multiple ways. The raw cacao in this formula has been expertly and superiorly processed to ensure that its innate properties that are beneficial for health aren’t lost.”

Developed by Danette May, Cacao Bliss is a know superfood elixir blend for the conscious chocolate lover. According to the official website the cacao blend powder is made with Turmeric, MTC, Lucuma, and superfoods to help increase mental focus, boost energy, and reduce cravings.

The unique blend in Cacao Bliss does not use mass-produced cacao and is gently processed to preserved and maximize the health benefits of cacao.

Any individual who likes eating healthy will tell you “eating chocolate is not healthy,” which is true in most cases because the chocolate sold at most stores today are filled with unhealthy sugar, are heavily processed, and contain a ton of fattening calories. This fact may hold true for most chocolate products, but that is not the case when it comes to consuming cacao.

The discovery of cacao has turned eating chocolate into a healthy affair. In fact, you can turn consuming chocolates into a healthy habit, which benefits your body by giving it nutrition and dietary fibers.

Every chocolate lover has heard “consuming chocolates daily is unhealthy,” which tends to leave a lot of people feeling guilty after they eat chocolates. But what if you could eat chocolate without actually feeling guilty and also help your body gain nutrition.

This is where the blend in Cacao Bliss may be a healthier alternative for chocolate lovers.

What Is Cacao Bliss?

Cacao Bliss is a superfood created with natural ingredients, crafted with a scientific approach to help the body benefit from it and give it a daily dose of raw cacao. This unique chocolate is said to fill the body with pleasure, bliss, happiness, and delight.

In a nutshell, the blend in Cacao Bliss consists of two main components that the human alchemy loves, Oxytocin (the love hormone) and Anandamide (the bliss chemical) and they both together can induce the feeling of love and happiness. Sufferers of depression, sadness, and anxiety may feel more delight and light-hearted after using this blend due to the biochemical compounds awaken by cacao.

Cacao Bliss was brought to life by Danette May. When she was traveling the beautiful lands of Costa Rica, she was offered cacao chocolate, and it was one of the best forms of chocolate she ever had in her life.

One more thing to note about Cacao is the fact that people have been consuming raw cacao for centuries and the ancient Mayans believed that it was food from the heavens, and they used it as a form of currency. More About Cacao Bliss

As mentioned earlier, Cacao Bliss contains good amounts of oxytocin and anandamide. But apart from these two components, it also contains a lot of other ingredients that help your body gain nutrition. Raw cacao, by itself, is known to contain about 1,200 phytochemicals, which makes it the most complex phytochemical food in nature.

Moreover, it also contains compounds that fight free radicals and are known to be filled with “Flavonols,” a type of antioxidant.

Here are some other chemicals that Cacao Bliss contains and makes you feel delightful.

Theobromine: This component helps your brain feel more relaxed and hence promotes a relaxed state of mind.

Serotonin: It is a chemical released by your body after consuming carbs, and it helps you feel more calm and relaxed.

Anandamide, also known as the “bliss molecule,” helps trigger dopamine release naturally.

PEA: It is a “love chemical” that will help release endorphins. It also increases dopamine activity in your body.

Apart from these benefits, here are some more nutritional benefits you get when you consume Cacao Bliss

Calcium

Proteins

Important fatty acids

Riboflavin

Thiamine

Antioxidants

Magnesium

Sulfur

Flavonoids

Ingredients In Cacao Bliss

Apart from Cacao, several other superfoods have been mixed in Cacao Bliss to help your body gain the nutrition required.

Turmeric: Turmeric is known for its amazing nutritional properties, helps the body stay healthy, and promotes healthy aging.

Black Pepper: It boosts the absorption of turmeric in the body.

Cinnamon: A type of spice that is extremely tasty and helps you manage body weight and blood sugar.

MCT Oil: It helps in the burning of excess fat.

Coconut Nectar: it helps the body improve its glycemic control as it is a distinctive fiber known as Inulin

Monk Fruit: It is sweet in taste, and you can eat this sugary food without having to worry about calories and other ill-effects that usually comes along with other sugary foods.

Mesquite: it is one a kind nutty and sweet superfood that improves your immune system, and it does not result in blood sugar spikes.

Lucuma: it adds a flavor similar to that of caramel

Himalayan Salt: Himalayan salt contains over 84 trace elements and minerals that help your body balance its pH levels. Also, it helps in enhancing the chocolate flavor.

The raw cacao used in Cacao Bliss is procured from Peru itself, and Peru has the best quality cacao in the whole world. Anyone who has ever tasted Peruvian Cacao will tell you that it is the most amazing chocolate in the world with a distinctive aroma.

It can give the feeling of having the most exquisite chocolate but without all the ill-effects of it. It also helps in nourishing your body and also induces a feeling of being relaxed.

It is also 100% USDA organic. Vegans can also have this without feeling guilty. If you happen to follow a keto diet, you can still have it.

It does not contain unhealthy sugars and is not heavily processed. It is manufactured in a non-GMO facility. You can use it to make several kinds of unique desserts.

Here are some of the benefits of consuming Cacao Bliss:

It will help your mind and body relax.

Help your mind stay in a positive mood.

Promotes gut health

Gives you long-lasting energy

Promotes good skin health

Helps in keeping your heart healthy

Promotes healthy aging

Promotes good sleep

Boosts the alertness of your mind

Gives your physical stamina a boost

Helps in increasing your mental health

Vegans can eat it as it is dairy-free

How Much Is Cacao Bliss

You can buy Cacao Bliss online, and it definitely won’t burn a hole in your pocket. The individual package for 1 bag of Cacao Bliss starts at $53.95 however users who think ahead and purchase a few bags per order can receive additional discounts:

There are three purchasing options that you are offered.

Individual Package: $53.95 (you save 32.50%)

Chocolate Lovers Package: $149.95 (you save 37.50%)

Family Package: $199.95 (you save 50%, and you get one free pack)

Also, you get two bonuses if you purchase Cacao Bliss today and they are

Cacao Lovers Cookbook: a book full of recipes that you can make with Cacao Bliss.

Cacao Meditation: You can listen to it while you enjoy Cacao Bliss for added relaxation

Overview

So if you’re looking forward to indulging in chocolate without any of the ill-effects that comes along with the consumption of chocolate, then Cacao Bliss, could be a great alternative.

Further reading on Danette May’s Cacao Bliss

https://www.discovermagazine.com/sponsored/cacao-bliss-reviews-danette-may-pure-chocolate-superfood