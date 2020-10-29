Fort Bend County honors County IT Department in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant presented the County IT department with a proclamation in recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, on behalf of Commissioners Court. This 17th year, National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), a partnership between the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Cyber Security Alliance, continues to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and stresses the collective effort required to stop cyber threats, online thefts, and scams.

“Coming from an IT background, I cannot stress the importance of internet safety, especially during this time when more and more are working from home. I am proud of the initiatives and the great work our IT team has done and continue to do to keep us cyber safe,” stated DeMerchant; who personally (via a web meeting) thanked IT Director Robyn Doughtie and her team for their diligent work.

Fort Bend County IT is committed to protecting the County internet-connected devices, technology and networks from cyber threats. Providing annual cybersecurity awareness training for Fort Bend County employees, including bringing awareness to employees of different cybersecurity threats, training interface, phishing tests to help be cyber smart all year long.

To strengthen the network defenses against hostile threats, Fort Bend County IT has deployed multi-factor authentication software that prompts users to confirm themselves. Protects access to sensitive data for all users, devices, and applications. They have implemented a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) to help with incident detection and response, including a multi-layered approach to detect malicious activity across the attack chain for both known and unknown threats and 24x7x365 monitoring by Security Operations Center (SOC).

DeMerchant is confident that the County’s IT Department will continue to stay abreast new technological advancements to better serve its employees and their digital interaction with the community at large.