The metabolic factor is a subject around which there are many different myths. You will no doubt have seen so many articles and watched so many videos about miracle pills or special foods and drinks which can transform your metabolic rate and promote fantastical weight loss. With so much disproven and conflicting information both online and offline, it can be hard to know what is true and what is just clickbait nonsense. This can lead to many people signing up for ineffective diets or the latest workout fads which don’t actually provide any of the benefits which they promise. These fallacies can cause people to lose heart and motivation and wrongly believe that there is no way to achieve their weight or fitness goals.

To help dispel all of the false information about metabolisms, here is what you should know about the metabolic factor.

1. Your Metabolism is Active at a Cellular Level

Many people look at metabolic rate as if it is some muscle of internal organ function which can be controlled through the mind, but the reality is that metabolic processes happen at a microscopic, cellular level. The experts from NotOneRival.com explain that, essentially, your metabolism is what happens inside every cell in your body in which the calories from your food are converted into the energy which your body needs. Your basal metabolic rate is the number of calories you burn just to keep the normal bodily functions working properly whilst not doing anything. This rate varies from person to person and is dependent on various factors such as genetics, age, and gender. Your regular organ functions use up about half of all the energy which you consume whilst your digestive, respiratory, immune, and muscular systems use up the remainder of the calories.

2. Standard Bodily Functions Use Far More Energy than Physical Activity

We can divide our body’s energy use into our basal metabolism (the energy required for standard bodily functions), the energy we need for digestion, and the energy we need for exercise and physical activity. Despite common misconceptions, as noted above, the majority of our energy is used for basal metabolism and functions like digestion, whilst only a small amount is actually used to fuel our physical activities. In fact, unless you are an elite athlete engaging in an extreme level of sport or exercise each day, or if you have a very physical job, only around ten percent of your calories are actually used to fuel your normal physical activity.

3. No Two People Have the Same Metabolism

Whilst genetic factors and age and gender have a clear effect on metabolism, it is a very imperfect science and there is no universally held consensus about why different people have different metabolic rates. Two men who are the same height, weight, and age can have markedly different metabolisms which means they have to hit a totally different caloric intake each day to get the same results. There have been clear connections drawn between factors such as muscle mass and fat composition which have been shown to have an effect, but there is no direct formula as of yet which can perfectly describe the relationship. Likewise, there are obvious differences that scientists have noted between the metabolisms of men and women as general populations, but within these groups, there are still significant deviations and crossovers in metabolic rate.

4. Manipulating Metabolism for Weight Loss is an Inexact Science

As with everything when it comes to the metabolic factor, manipulating your metabolism to lose weight is far from being black and white. Whilst the commonly held belief is that increasing your metabolic rate will facilitate weight loss, and certainly, there are many people for whom this is true, there are plenty of other people for whom this does not work. It would seem to make sense on the face of it that speeding up your metabolism would make the calorie to energy conversion increase so that less excess calories are converted to fat, but as we have seen in this article, results inevitably vary from person to person. On the flip side of this, however, many people with slow metabolisms incorrectly assume that it is impossible for them to effectively lose weight but, in fact, with the right diet, this is not the case at all. It is all about experimenting with different diets and workout plans to see what works for you.

Metabolic rate is a widely misunderstood concept and this is only exacerbated by the imperfection of the current science surrounding metabolism. As the metabolic factor is so varying between people, it is very difficult to draw any universal conclusions and so it is important to always approach any miracle metabolism claims with a little healthy skepticism.