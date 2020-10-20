BlackWolf Pre-Workout Reviews – Ingredients Really Work?

BlackWolf Pre-Workout is a revolutionary and ultra-modern pre-workout formula designed to fulfill all workout needs seamlessly. The supplement consists of ingredients that boost workout performance and ease the recovery process. It was designed for athletes and beginners alike. The quality and effectiveness of the supplement is one of the most refined on the market. Endorsed by athletes at the top of their game, BlackWolf Pre-Workout is a game-changer in the field of workout supplements.

BlackWolf Pre-Workout Review

As per blackwolf.com, the supplement was crafted with three key areas in mind, which are to boost energy, improve focus, and increase endurance. With these priorities in mind, BlackWolf Pre-Workout aims to uplift performance and give long-lasting workout results.

The supplement is designed with ingredients that have been thoroughly studied and proven effective. BlackWolf prides itself on using 100% transparency in disclosing its formulation. There are no ‘secret ingredients’ or ‘proprietary formula’; everything inside is mentioned on the pack, down to the milligram of weight. This shows the confidence the manufacturers have in their product.

The secret to success in BlackWolf Pre-Workout supplement doesn’t only rely on the ingredients it uses, but the precise quantity of ingredients used. Backed by research conducted by the brightest minds in the industry, the supplement incorporates the exact quantity required by the body.

Anything less would result in insufficient nourishment to the body, and anything in excess would be excreted unabsorbed. Therefore, creating a perfectly balanced formula is what makes BlackWolf stay ahead of its competition.

To ensure the safety of all its users and make sure only the most refined product reaches their doorstep; BlackWolf Pre-Workout is produced in state-of-the-art facilities approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a federally owned regulatory body. The production plants are located in the USA, and every possible care is taken to avoid contaminants which may bring down the quality of the product.

BlackWolf Pre-Workout Ingredients

According to the official website, BlackWolf Pre-Workout supplement includes 11 supercharged ingredients, carefully selected for their unique properties that improve workout experience and post-workout recovery. Each ingredient is added with extreme care and proportionally, to provide the best possible experience and cram in maximal benefits in every scoop.

L-citrulline: a significant ingredient in BlackWolf Pre-Workout, it directly acts in increasing Nitrogen Oxide (NO) in circulation, causing the blood vessels to dilate and improving blood circulation. This, in return, improves oxygen delivery, facilitates the removal of metabolic waste from the tissue, and transports key nutrients effectively to target sites. Studies have shown using L-citrulline malate increases reps by 53%, decreases muscle soreness by 40%, causes a 12% improved endurance, and a whopping 60% decrease in lactic acid production.

Beta-alanine: A potent activator of carnosine production in the muscles, it helps block the buildup of lactic acid in the muscles. It delays muscle fatigue and soreness, enabling the body to tolerate longer duration of workouts and decreasing post-workout burn-up. Research has proven it increases carnosine levels by 59%, increases workout duration by 19%, and may improve rowing time by 6.4 seconds!

Creatine Monohydrate: This compound has dual functionality. Primarily, it increases ATP production in the body, the energy currency used in every reaction of the body. Increasing amounts of ATP circulating in the body invariably results in more energy available for muscle to work out, prolonging workouts. Second, creatine plays a crucial role in building muscle tissue and promotes lean muscle growth. Putting these properties together, there is a 2% improvement in bench press reps and 15% improvement in sprint performance and power/strength, each.

Betaine anhydrous: its performance-enhancing effects are linked to its metabolizing to form methionine, an essential amino acid used for muscle synthesis. Increased production of key amino acids such as methionine promotes long-term muscle gains. Betaine also decreases lactic acid production, making workouts less painful.

L-arginine alpha-ketoglutarate (AAKG): Although a non-essential amino acid, AAKG improves both aerobic and anaerobic metabolic processes. It increases power output and improves rep max performance on the bench. It is also known to increase NO amounts in circulation.

Taurine: a naturally occurring protein, it is widely distributed in animal tissues. It is a potent antioxidant and tissue stabilizer, countering the oxidative stress from long-haul exercise routines. The addition of Taurine in BlackWolf improves running endurance by 1.7% and a 1.7-minute increase in time to exhaustion.

L-tyrosine: This compound prevents the depletion of essential neurotransmitters in the brain, such as dopamine, adrenaline, and noradrenaline. The decrease in levels is a physiologic result of prolonged physical exertion but can cause a reduction of focusing capacity. Therefore, the addition of tyrosine sharpens focus, enhances concentration, and promotes mental well-being. As a result, there is a 7ms faster reaction in learning and memory tasks, an average 4.9% improvement in learning and memory tasks, and an 11% increase in endurance capacity under stress.

Caffeine anhydrous: a central nervous stimulant, it is proven to improve alertness, decrease tiredness, and promote cardiovascular endurance. It fires up neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin, and acetylcholine, making you feel more energized, focused, and alert. It also prevents the utilization of stored glucose (glycogen), depletion of which makes your muscles weak and exhausted. Instead, it promotes fat metabolism, which has a greater energy density. Using Caffeine is reported to have shown a 4.9% improvement in endurance performance, a 6.13% increase in power output, 11.2% improvement in exercise performance, and a 5.6% decrease in perceived exertion.

Dynamine: a powerful, naturally-occurring, rapid-acting stimulant, it provides an instant energy boost that is clean and does not make you feel jittery or giddy. It stops the buildup of adenosine, a molecule responsible for causing fatigue. By downregulating the production of adenosine, dynamite significantly improves energy levels and focusing capability. It works best when paired with Caffeine, and they both mutually help improve performance. However, unlike Caffeine, dynamite has a shorter half-life and will not keep you up at night, regardless of how late your training session is.

Coconut water powder: adequate hydration is vital to a successful workout, one that helps you tone your body without overwhelming organs, especially the kidneys. Keeping the body’s needs in view, BlackWolf Pre-Workout contains Coconut water powder which is packed with electrolytes and helps maintain the hydration status of the body. Even if your body sweats more than usual, this addition makes sure it is not depleted of water, and there is enough circulating volume to rejuvenate muscles and other organs.

BioPerine: A compound that binds all other ingredients together, and increases their bioavailability. It allows the nutrients inside BlackWolf to be readily absorbed and not get excreted out. This ensures maximal benefit to the user and minimizes wastage of nutritional compounds. Studies have shown the presence of BioPerine increasing absorption rates by 30%, a colossal figure in every context!

Who Can Use BlackWolf Pre-Workout?

The supplement is suitable for everyone 16 years and older, who are looking for safe and effective ways to improve their workout regimes. However, it is not recommended for females who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

BlackWolf comes in three flavors, something to suit everyone’s taste. While all three flavors bag the same nutritional value, it is essential to mention that the fruit punch flavor is devoid of Caffeine and suitable for those having trouble sleeping at night.

For anyone suffering from heart or lung illnesses, it is advisable to speak to your medical practitioner before starting the pre-workout supplement.

What’s the Recommended BlackWolf Pre-Workout Usage?

Adults are advised to use one scoop of BlackWolf blended in the desired quantity of water. The drink should be consumed 15-30 minutes before the workout. A single tub of BlackWolf has approximately 22 servings.

It is also advisable for users to cut down on their routine intake of Caffeine on the days they are using BlackWolf (except fruit punch flavor), as excessive Caffeine may cause restlessness or decreased sleep.

Prolong use of BlackWolf may cause tolerance to build up, and users may be inclined towards increasing its daily dose. This is not recommended. On the contrary, users are advised to take a break for 1-2 weeks and not use BlackWolf during this period so that the body may sensitize itself again.

BlackWolf Pre-Workout Side-Effects

As per the official website, the supplement is made with the highest grade of care and research, and every possible attempt has been made to make it hypoallergenic. There are no known side-effects of using BlackWolf if the daily recommended dosage is followed.

Some users may feel a slight tingling sensation on their skin, but that’s just beta-alanine kicking in. It’s a signal that your body is ready for the workout!

However, the supplement is not intended for pregnant or breastfeeding females. Those with heart and liver illnesses should be cautious when using the supplement and seek expert advice before they initiate.

All users are advised to discontinue the product immediately and seek medical advice if they feel unwell. Individual results may vary.

Endorsed by Athletes and Influencers

You know a product is of top-notch quality when world-class athletes and social media influencers endorse the product. It is testimony that the celebrities are willing to put all their fame and following behind a brand that would deliver value, day in and day out.

Fortunately, BlackWolf has made several loyal customers over the years. While every user is important in its own right, few consumers hold a substantial fan following, and that makes them more recognizable. Several such personalities adore BlackWolf for the result it gives them.

Among the many noteworthy users, Ekaterina Avramova holds her place. At just 25 years, she is a two-time Olympian, a Turkish backstroke record holder, and a BlackWolf Athlete. Ekow Essuman is another user of BlackWolf, a professional boxer who needs the entire boost BlackWolf can deliver to stay ahead of his game!

The presence of BlackWolf on the social media platform, Instagram is equally evident. Influencers such as @you11stlondon and @charlieemeister have endorsed the benefits of BlackWolf time and again.

Where to Buy BlackWolf Pre-Workout?

BlackWolf Pre-Workout supplement can be ordered online through cyber-secure payment methods from the official website www.blackwolf.com. Users are guaranteed the best deals on the website, and it also ensures users that it will provide 100% genuine products.

A single tub of BlackWolf retails for $44.99, but the website currently offers an incredible 25% discount on its products. That’s a real bargain for anyone who wishes to perk up their workout routine.

But there is more! Order two tubs for $89.98 and enjoy free shipping, saving you even more bucks.

BlackWolf Pre-Workout Reviews – Final Verdict

BlackWolf Pre-Workout supplement is a game-changing formula that aims to improve your workout sessions, both physically and mentally. Though individual results may vary, it hoards several ingredients that target different aspects of improving performance; from increasing blood flow to the muscles, to decreasing the buildup of lactic acid, and from enhancing focus to decreasing post-workout fatigue and muscle soreness. This supplement covers it all.

Available in 3 exciting flavors; Green Apple, Blue Raspberry, and a caffeine-free Fruit Punch. There are no known side-effects, and it’s safe to use by most populations over 16. However, those with an underlying heart or liver illness should seek medical help before they start using BlackWolf. Pregnant females or those breastfeeding should avoid the supplement altogether.

It’s important to note that everyone has a different bodily mechanism, and the supplement may not show the same results on each individual. But regardless, the supplement is worth trying.

The powder can be ordered online from the official website, at a discounted price applicable on the base retail price. Those ordering two tubs instead of one benefit from free shipping as well.

BlackWolf Pre-Workout supplement has been a significant player in the supplement industry for a long time and has been praised by athletes and social media influencers alike, adding to its credibility.

