Whiplash 101: The Two Types of Injuries Explained

Male Motorist With Whiplash Injury In Car Crash Getting Out Of Vehicle

Most commonly associated with auto accident injuries, whiplash results from a sudden force that either hyperextends, flexes, or rotates the neck. From a fall to a sports injury, a variety of events can cause this condition. Depending on the circumstances, there are two types of whiplash that are possible.

Type Numero Uno

One type of whiplash injury is caused by hyperextension of the cervical spine. This occurs most commonly when a stationary or slow-moving car is impacted from behind. The passenger or driver of the car that is hit will have their body thrown forward rapidly, while their head stays behind. As a result, their neck extends to the max and then snaps back into place.

Type Numero Dos

A different type of whiplash injury occurs from rapid deceleration. If a person hits the breaks of their car suddenly while driving, their head will jerk forward, flexing the spine. While the chin limits forward flexion, neurological damage can still occur.

How Do I Know If I Have Whiplash?

Signs of whiplash may include neck pain, stiffness, headache, back pain, and discomfort or tingling in the upper limbs. Symptoms can vary, and whiplash is classified by the severity of signs. At grade 0, a person displays no signs, while grade 4 can lead to fracture, dislocation, and even death.

How Can a Chiropractor Help?

Masters of the vertebrae and ligaments – Chiropractors have the expertise to detect misalignments in your neck and spine that may be the culprit of your neck or back pain. Correcting these misalignments is critical to your health as they can affect your circulation and nerves causing chronic, long-term pain.

Final Thoughts

If you’re experiencing symptoms and have gone through an event that may cause whiplash, visit a medical specialist as soon as possible. Signs of whiplash can occur hours after the inciting event—so even if some time has passed, you could still be at risk.