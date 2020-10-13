Dos and Don’ts of Buying a Manufactured Home

Whether you plan to buy new or used, getting a manufactured home and placing it on land that you own is tempting for a lot of people. Having your own ground and a paid for house may appeal, but it’s important that you’re aware that there are zoning rules and code regulations that you need to follow.

Definitions: Modular Vs. Manufactured

A modular home is constructed off site, shipped once and assembled on your foundation. Modular homes need to comply with local building codes. A manufactured home is manufactured off site, shipped to the new lot or plot of land, and left on the steel frame. The manufacturer needs to comply with national building standards for manufactured homes.

Do’s

Do get prequalified. Then sit down with the proposed payment, check it against your current budget, and make sure the numbers leave you enough to live on. New manufactured homes, even if they come with a great warranty, can be expensive, so carefully review your budget and come up with a logical payment plan before you start shopping.

If you’re thinking of buying used, get the structural integrity of the manufactured home checked out. Should you find a trailer on a piece of ground or rental lot that needs to be moved, you need to be sure it can be towed before the hitch is added back.

Don’ts

Don’t assume that you can do whatever you want on your piece of ground. For example, if you plan to go completely off grid, use a composting toilet and hand dig a well, there are factors that may not be within your control. You may make decisions prior to your purchase that put you outside the law or make your home impossible to insure. This doesn’t mean your homesteading dreams can’t happen; it means that you need to be fully versed in the requirements and restrictions before you make your purchase of land or manufactured home.

Don’t buy a new manufactured home and put it on a rented lot space. In the event that the rental lot closes and you need to move your trailer to a new site, you will have too many uncertainties in your future. Towing is hard on manufactured homes; yes, they’re built for it, but your home might be damaged on rough roads or hit by another driver on the way to the new lot.

Final Thoughts

If you have ground and you can meet code, a new manufactured home can be a great home for years to come. Compared to traditional homes, they’re affordable, low maintenance, and offer you more flexibility to where you live. However, it’s important to consult a trustworthy and experienced manufactured home dealer. Solitaire Homes has been serving Texas for decades now as the nation’s leader in manufactured and modular home construction and sales. Check out their single and double wide homes and schedule an appointment with their helpful staff to learn more.