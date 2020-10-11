18th Annual YMCA Turkey Dash

Event to be Held Virtually November 9-29, 2020 Providing Fitness, Fun and Holiday Fellowship safely for the Whole Family

The Katy Area YMCA’s will host the 18th annual Turkey Dash presented by Houston Methodist West Hospital between November 9 and November 29, 2020. The race is virtual this year to ensure that families can continue their Thanksgiving tradition while staying safe and healthy.

With four events to choose from, there’s something for everyone; a virtual 10K, 5K, 1 Mile Walk/Run, and family scavenger hunt, The YMCA Turkey Hunt. Races will be completed at the runner’s own pace with results submitted through RunSignUp. All registered race participants will receive a t-shirt with their race packets, and those completing their 10k and 5k will receive a finisher’s medal. A costume contest will also be held with awards given for Best Thanksgiving Theme, Most Creative, and YMCA Director’s Choice.

New for 2020 is the YMCA Turkey Hunt scavenger hunt which will take families to iconic Katy locations. Families will mark their visits with a photo selfie and submit to show completion. This new event is sure to create fun family memories by routing participants to new destinations within our wonderful community.

“The YMCA Turkey Dash is an annual event that brings families and neighbors together in the spirit of community. While this year will look different due to our commitment to community health, I am confident that the tradition of family, fun, and community service through the Turkey Dash will continue. Our success this year is possible because of the support of our local community, committed partners and local businesses,” says Cindy Jorgensen, District Executive Director of the YMCA. “Knowing that we are all working for the same worthy cause, and helping so many families make memories, makes this event very special.”

In addition to completing a good race, participants have the satisfaction of knowing their race fees go toward a good cause, the YMCA Better Us Campaign. This annual fundraiser ensures that Katy families have access to Y programs and services regardless of their ability to pay.

Interested in participating, volunteering, or becoming a sponsor? Visit