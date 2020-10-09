4 Quick And Easy Tips for a Sustainable Living

It has become our responsibility to save the planet from the many harmful effects our careless actions have caused. Sustainable living is not just the ideal way of living for controlling the damage and saving the environment but also for our health and peace of mind.

Sustainable living is also great for minimizing costs and saving our bank accounts. Many people might feel compelled to start simplifying their lifestyles, but they get overwhelmed or confused about where to start.

Others might find themselves reluctant due to the fear of giving up on what they love and enjoy doing. The truth is a zero-waste lifestyle or a more sustainable way of living is not that impossible to achieve.

At first, you might find some difficulty adjusting to your new way of living, but the transition can be done quite smoothly and easily with some simple tweaks here and there. If you are completely lost on where to start, here are four of the easiest tips you can start applying to ease your way into a more sustainable lifestyle without having to make major changes in routine.

1. Follow the Three R’s Religiously

When you become more aware of the environmental issues we are suffering from and how awful their impact is, following the three R’s becomes a no-brainer. These three rules of reducing, reusing, and recycling should always be on your mind to reduce waste whenever you get the chance. The important thing is never to underestimate any simple opportunity you get to apply them. Reducing waste should be your first priority.

This means that if you can do without something, do not bother spending money on it. Reusing is the next best thing; you get to embrace your creative side in reusing products whenever possible. Recycling comes last, but definitely not least. Make sure to live by these three rules for a more sustainable, simple, and healthy way of living.

2. Simple Swaps for a Zero-Waste Lifestyle

By now, we all understand the importance of reducing our use of plastic and unnecessary products. Transitioning into a zero-waste way of living is not easy, and it does not happen overnight. However, you can start this journey with a few simple swaps. Environmentalists from Puratium explain that small, gradual changes such as learning how to make your own zero-waste handmade gifts or creating your own chemical-free laundry detergent will have a great impact, not only on the environment but also on your mindset. After you begin making small adjustments, it will become easier to go for bigger ones without second-guessing yourself.

3. Less Processed and Unprocessed Meats

If vegans are right about one thing, it is the urgency to reduce our processed meat consumption. Processed meats do not only harm the planet due to the vast resources they require, but they are also detrimental to our physical and mental health. A study showed an increased risk of depression and anxiety disorder in people who regularly depended on sausage, bacon, and other processed meat options in their diets.

Other than that, cutting off meat for the average person who follows a western diet would reduce 2.5 tons of CO2 per year. If a meat-eater decided to cut off their meat consumption for a year, they would spare the planet up to 3.3 tons of CO2 emissions.

4. Say Goodbye to Incandescent Bulbs

The years of conventional bulbs are over. Nowadays, you can find a huge variety of LED lights with all shapes of bulbs, strips, and different shades. Make sure to start with this change as it is extremely easy to apply.

Making this switch will save you a lot of money since LED lights only consume 85% of the energy needed by a conventional bulb to produce the same amount of light. Not only this, but you will be able to save money on the actual costs of the bulbs as well since LED bulbs last much longer than conventional ones.

Deciding to change, especially when it comes to habits that you have followed your entire life, should not break your spirit. On the contrary, the hardest part of solving a problem is realizing and admitting the root of the issue.

If you have landed on this page, this means that you are willing to make a change, regardless of how big or small it is. Beginning with small alterations and a few swaps here and there will make it much easier to make bigger changes that will positively affect the whole planet.