Career Options for Those with IT Degrees

If you find yourself fascinated with Information Technology (IT) and computers, then a career in IT may be an excellent option for you. Many people are confused about the differences between IT and computer science. One of the main differences is that many people with computer science degrees work independently, creating systems, programs, and applications. IT specialists, on the other hand, use their knowledge to help businesses meet their goals and often help customers and colleagues to solve tech issues.

An undergraduate degree in Information Technology may take between three and four years. During that period, you will take units such as:

Website database implementation Programming languages Enterprise application support Data management Data structures Management and information systems Business systems analysis and design

There are many career options available for people with IT degrees. As the world gets more technologically advanced, more businesses, both online and physical, need IT services. Here are some careers you may venture into with your (Bachelors in Information Technology) BIT degree.

Information Technology Consultant

As an IT consultant, you will need to have an understanding of the business and technological requirements of the client. You meet with the client and map out their goals and expected results. You then come up with strategies to meet those goals. You may be responsible for:

Setting up technological infrastructure; Work with the client’s staff to help them work with and maintain the employer’s technology; Train staff on how to get the most of the available technological resources; Help staff to solve day to day technological problems.

Information Technology Business Analyst

The work of an IT business analyst revolves around analyzing the organization’s IT systems. They test these systems to determine if they can meet the requirements of the business itself as well as its customers. They will evaluate the pros and cons of new IT systems before they are introduced and may also test the prototypes before implementation. The roles of IT business analysts are consistently expanding. It is because while organizations in the past used fewer technological tools and systems, they are introducing more and more systems to help with business processes.

Computer Forensic Analyst

Have you ever lost your documents and useful information because of a virus or other harmful malware? Imagine the impact of such a loss for a business. A computer forensic analyst helps an organization to recover useful information such as images, emails, and documents that have been lost either due to deletion or manipulation. Sometimes, the loss may be due to hacking by cybercriminals or people hiding fraudulent or inappropriate behavior. Whatever the case, be grateful that the days are long gone when if information was deleted from hard drives and storage devices, it was lost forever.

Information Technology Specialist

If you want to use your technical expertise to work with organizations to help them implement, monitor, and maintain their IT systems, then this job is for you. Because you are a specialist, you will need to have expertise in a specific database, computer network, or system’s administration function. As an IT specialist, you can specialize in:

Web administration Security and information assurance Information Technology audits System administration Network analysis, etc.

Information Technology Architect

Through information integration and management, IT architects role is to make their organization’s operations efficient. They are required to understand both IT resources and the business. They determine if IT investments will produce the best returns in terms of money and productivity. Ideally, they design IT solutions and services for organizations. They develop hardware, software, and other IT solutions that help the organization meet its goals.

Computer Systems Analysts

The role of computer systems analysts is to analyze the company’s current computer systems and procedures and to come up with solutions that would help the company to perform efficiently and effectively. Just like IT architects, they should have keen knowledge both on the organization’s technology and the business itself. Some of their duties include:

Understand hardware and software configurations and design new systems; Oversee the implementation of new system configurations for effective and efficient use; Test current systems to make sure they are working as expected; Research recent trends in technology and determine which ones the organization should invest in to increase performance; Analyze the existing systems to see if they are benefitting the organization as they should; Determine if upgrades are worthwhile investments financially.

Required Skills

Here are some skills that would benefit you if you want to work in IT:

Training skills – You will work with people, training them on how to use technological systems. Listening skills – You will need to listen to people’s IT problems so you can solve them. Creative thinking – You will need to understand how to design and configure systems so that they operate optimally.

In light of the evolving technological industry, it is safe to say that careers in the IT industry are here to stay. Getting a BIT degree is a great way to enter the IT industry.