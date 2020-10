Following the Senate Commerce Committee’s unanimous approval of authorizations to issue subpoenas against Jack Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Alphabet Inc., Google, and Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer of Facebook to testify before the committee, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) commended his colleagues and outlined the threat Big Tech’s unchecked power poses to free speech and democracy.