What is Distance Learning, and How Can You Help Your Kids With It?

Distance learning has brought about a new set of challenges that both parents and children weren’t quite ready for. This formidable change might seem overwhelming at times, but there is a plethora of support and comfort to help you with this transition. On that note, let’s take a look at what distance learning is and how you can help your kids with it.

What is Distance Learning?

Distance learning is a lot like partaking in an independent study from home. It’s remote working for children to complete their academic careers through virtual learning. Technology provides us with an online platform where children can continue studying all their subjects with the help of virtual assistance. Some children find working from home easier, specifically if they tend to struggle with group participation; however, other children will find the confines of their home to be a hindrance. Parents are advised to learn how they can help their kids feel comforted during distance learning with the following tips.

Establish a Routine

Develop a structured day as children feel a sense of security and familiarity with a routine. Create a schedule for the 5 days a week with the subjects and include break times. Keep eating times the same so that this new normal does not interfere with their home life. Set proper bedtimes as well to promote concentration. However, allow room for flexibility as this may take some getting used to. Adjust schedules based on their mental health and productivity levels when starting out.

Set Realistic Expectations

Expecting your children to perform as efficiently as they would at school isn’t always in their best interests. Set realistic expectations and make sure the workload is not overwhelming. If you notice your child is struggling to keep up with the schedule you have put in place, don’t hesitate to adjust it a little.

Create an At-Home Work Environment

Kids might find it difficult to apply the same amount of focus at home that they do in class, so use this opportunity to create a work environment for them at home. Section off an area at the house or set up a desk where they can study. This will make it easier for them to adapt to the changes as they’ll feel productive when they sit at their desk.

Seek Guidance

If you don’t have teachers who you can stay in touch with, there are so many alternatives online that you can seek guidance from. Utilizing online help from virtual learning sites is the most convenient option, as these specialized websites can provide abundant advice if you are looking for easy-learning tools or wish to discuss concerns and questions with a professional. If you are feeling overwhelmed, as many parents are, there are many helpful tips you can follow to make the process smoother. For example, the folks over at Optimized Family explain that all parents and caregivers can learn the parenting hacks that will make distance learning effective, efficient, and fun. There are guides that you can follow that will help you teach your children how to read and other skills that can benefit them as they grow.

Supervise Without Taking Over

Many parents can end up taking over the work while supervising, but you don’t want to discourage your child from gaining the confidence to give things a go. You simply need to supervise your children to ensure they are actually doing the work, but you don’t want to help too much. Let them do their part, let them figure things out and think for themselves. Allowing them to struggle a little will only instill perseverance. The end result, you should aim for is that your child feels like they have earned it so that they can be proud of their achievements.

Provide Support and Encouragement

Your main goal when attempting to help your children with distance learning is to provide support and encouragement. It’s a drastic change to switch up a work environment and have them now engaged in an independent study. With no teachers and classmates, this experience is new to your child, and while encouraging their independence is a good thing, you will want to represent stability as you encourage them to do their work. Show your support, and show a little extra on days they are finding things particularly difficult.

As a parent, you want your child to succeed, which is why distance learning can be just as stressful for you as it is for your child. But don’t fret! In the digital world we currently live in, there are so many tools at your disposal that can guide you and your child, and make this situation easier for the whole family.