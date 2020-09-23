Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston and Family Houston present “The Ups and Downs of Virtual Learning” workshop Sept. 30

HOUSTON, September 23, 2020 – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, (BGCGH) in conjunction with Family Houston, presents the first in a series of family engagement workshops titled “The Ups and Downs of Virtual Learning.” Scheduled for Sept. 30 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., the Zoom virtual workshop will provide much needed guidance from Family Houston experts to stressed out parents on how to navigate virtual learning during these uncertain times.

Since April, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston has embraced the virtual learning concept as its Clubs adapted to the needs of families dealing with at-home learning. These initiatives include ON DEMAND Club Experience, Virtual Club Experience and Blue Labs, which are learning centers designed to provide a safe and supportive learning environment during normal school hours for members who are enrolled in remote/distance school.

Topics covered in the workshop include “Stress on the Child and Parent,” “Emotional Distress” and “Setting Boundaries and Structure,” led by Family Houston Clinical Director Adrian Lira, with sessions presented by staff interns Mizuka Yasuoka and Shaye Hicks. Lucresia Montez, Family Engagement Manager with BGCGH, will facilitate the introduction and closing of the workshop.

“Family Houston is a valued partner and one of several nonprofits in Houston that we collaborate with to promote the greater good,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “As COVID-19 continues, we are working hard to anticipate and fulfill community needs in many areas, including educating families about timely issues. This workshop should give parents specific tools to ensure their child continues to learn and progress under optimal conditions at home.”

Family Houston, a United Way agency, is one of Houston’s oldest nonprofit social service organizations. Through its multiple programs and outreach services, including case management, counseling and veterans’ services, Family Houston builds stronger families by teaching the life skills necessary to face challenges related to finance, housing, relationships and health.

“The Ups and Downs of Virtual Learning” workshop is open to the public at no cost. You do not have to be a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston to sign up. The link to register is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RB3D8KY. The same workshop will be presented in Spanish on Oct. 14 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. for Spanish-speaking parents and guardians.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

