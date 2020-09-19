AG Paxton Statement on Passing of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement following the mournful news of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing:

“Our hearts go out to the family of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a remarkable woman, a fighter of top intellect and reason, who passed away this evening. Justice Ginsburg broke countless barriers throughout her long, distinguished career and served as an example for women across the country. We are thankful for her service.”