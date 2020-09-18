Tropical Storm Beta Forms in Gulf of Mexico

What is the danger?

Tropical Storm Beta, the 23rd named storm of 2020, has formed in the Bay of Campeche near Mexico. Tropical Storm Wilfred and Tropical Storm Alpha also both formed today, but pose no threat to Texas. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Beta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane while moving over the gulf over the next few days.

It is too early to determine exactly where Beta will make landfall and the forecast is likely to change. Residents should expect several days of rainfall from Beta. It is important to stay informed and monitor the weather frequently.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), multiple watches and warnings will likely be issued over the next several days.



What you should do:

Residents should stay informed and check the weather throughout the weekend.

STAY INFORMED

Monitor the weather through local media.

through local media. Check driving conditions before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org.

before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org. View live rainfall rates on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org.

on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org. Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.

REVIEW YOUR PLAN

Review your family’s emergency plan, including what you will do if you stay or if you evacuate. Remember to take into account that social distancing is still needed for COVID-19.

If you live in an evacuation zone (Zip Zone) and will need assistance evacuating for a storm that threatens our region, now is the time to call 2-1-1 or go online to register for assistance.

DRIVE SAFELY