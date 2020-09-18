The Golden Monk Review: Coupons & Discounts

Have you heard of the term Kratom? If you have, you must know how this herb is changing lives. It is helping people deal with various stubborn chronic conditions. This herb is helping people relax. With all our hectic schedules and busy lifestyle, we really need something like Kratom to help us through our routine.

For the uninitiated, Kratom is a tree that grows in many Southeast Asian countries. The leaves of these tropical trees are huge and are traditionally used for their medicinal and relaxing properties. It is said that farmers and gum tappers used to chew these leaves to keep them active throughout the day.

The most common way of consuming Kratom leaves is in the powdered form. Leaves are pulverized and then dried to obtain the powder. This powder is sold by various retailers. You can have this powder with some water. You can also add it to your tea, milkshakes, or even juices.

Today Kratom products are helping people deal with conditions such as chronic pain and inflammation, chronic depression, PSTD, etc. Some types of Kratom also help in weight loss, act as nootropics, and help keep the brain and mind active.

In this article, we are reviewing one of the popular and safe companies that deal with Kratom. The company is called Golden Monk and it sells a wide variety of Kratom powders and capsules on its website.

Gold Monk Review: Overview

Golden monk is a relatively new company selling Kratom products online. The company was established in Canada in 2016. Later on, it moved its base to Las Vegas, Nevada, and continues to operate from there to this day.

Though the company is quite new, it has succeeded in establishing a strong reputation for itself in the Kratom market, also earning some very loyal customers along the way.

Is the Golden Monk Legit?

With many non-descript Kratom brands in the market, you are sure to have this question in mind. Do not worry, Golden Monk Kratom company is successful and quite reputable and takes its reputation seriously.

The secret to their success lies in the commitment to quality. The company has strict quality control measures in place at all stages. Kratom leaves are sourced from trusted farmers who grow the trees ethically and sustainably.

All the Kratom powders go through six different lab tests. This ensures that there is no contamination from microbes or heavy metals, and the alkaloids are in the right proportions.

Processing and packing are done in controlled environments to avoid any kind of contamination or interference. Every Kratom pack is double packed to ensure complete safety during shipping and delivery.

With this level of dedication, Golden Monk managed to impress us. We are extremely happy with their attention to detail at every stage. A lot of thought process has gone into Golden Monk Kratom as a product that’s why they ended up in our best kratom vendor list.

Golden Monk Products and Highlights:

Kratom is of different varieties and classified on the basis of three factors:

Area of growth/trade Color of the vein on the Kratom leaf. Weather conditions.

You will hear of different Kratom varieties such as Bali Kratom, Borneo Kratom, Sumatra Kratom Malay Kratom, etc.

Kratoms, based on the color of the vein is named Red Vein Kratom, Green Vein Kratom, White Vein Kratom, etc. Each Veined Kratom exhibits a different set of properties and is used to cure different conditions.

Let us look at some of the most popular and fast-moving Kratom products from the house of Golden Monk.

#1. Maeng Da Kratom:

With 5 stars from 80+ reviews, Maeng Da Kratom stands as the best seller among all the Kratom powders sold on the Golden Monk website.

Maeng Da Kratom is the strongest and most potent Kratom among all the strains available in the market. It is in high demand by seasoned users and is one of the best selling Kratoms world-wide.

Some say that the Maeng Da strain was created through a method known as grafting. Farmers who created Maeng Da were looking for a Kratom variety that would help them in pain relief while not causing any kind of sedation. They also needed a variety that would help them bear extreme heat.

After careful cultivation, the Maeng Da Strain was born. This strain of Kratom has high alkaloid levels and is extremely potent and effective.

Some of the therapeutic benefits of the Maeng Da Kratom include:

Pain relief

Relaxing.

Energy-boosting.

Metabolism-boosting

Confidence boosting

Strong stimulant.

Doesn’t cause jitteriness.

Golden Monk sells three varieties of the Maeng Da Kratom powder:

Green Maeng Da Red Maeng Da White Maeng Da

The package sizes vary from 250 gm pack to 1000 gm packs and the price range is between $39.99 and $89.99

From reviews, we have learned that many Kratom enthusiasts love and prefer Green Maeng Da for the punch and extra kick it delivers. If you can obtain it from the right sellers, this Kratom strain is quite powerful, and you can buy this strain from Golden Monk.

#2. Red vein Bali Kratom:

With 5 stars from 50+ reviews, Red Vein Bali Kratom is another best selling Kratom powder from the house of Golden monk.

Bali Kratom is preferred for its affordable pricing. Newbies and users planning to try Kratom for the first time are generally advised to try out the Bali strain.

Kratom powders from the Bali strain deliver mild effect without making you feel overwhelmed. At the same time, they make you feel relaxed, relieve pain and help you sleep better.

The Bali strain of Kratom is easy to cultivate and identify. It’s leaves grow quite huge compared to the other strains and are ready to harvest within a short time. Hence traders prefer to sell this variety since it brings in profits in a lesser time frame. As a result, this is one of the most widely available Kratom strains.

Benefits of the Red Vein Bali Kratom include:

Pain relief

Energy-boosting

Relaxing

Helps in sleeping.

Weight loss (in some cases)

Golden Monk sells Red Bali Kratom powder in three sizes – 250 gm, 500 gm, and 1000 gm. The price range is between $39.99 and $89.99 depending on the size you select.

#3. Kratom Capsules:

Another Golden Monk best seller is the Kratom capsules with 5-star ratings from 40+ customer reviews. Many customers prefer using capsules since the kratom powder is pre-dosed and users needn’t bother about dosing properly.

Golden Monk Kratom capsules contain 500 mg of Kratom powder and the capsule is made of gelatin. All ingredients are lab-tested and are manufactured and packed in controlled conditions to ensure purity and potency.

Capsules are generally more expensive when compared to powders and work slowly. But they definitely have their advantages and are preferred by certain buyers.

Golden Monk sells the following Kratom capsules:

Green Maeng Da Red Maeng Da Super Green Malay Red Bali White Bali Red Borneo Green Borneo White Borneo Red Indo Red Thai.

Kratom Capsules are available in bottles of 250/500/1000/2000 capsules and the price range is between $44.99 to $254.99 depending on the capsule count.

#4. Super Green Malay Kratom:

This vibrant green colored Kratom powder is another best seller with 5 stars from 35+ reviews. Kratom leaves get their properties largely from the soil and the atmosphere in which they are cultivated.

Green Malay comes from the Malaysian country-side and hence the name. Due to conditions in which this Kratom grows, it provides longer-lasting experience and effects when compared to the other green varieties. For this reason, it is known as Super Green Malay and is quite popular among the Kratom users.

The Super Green Malay Kratom contains a good number of Alkaloids in optimum quantities. As a result, this Kratom delivers moderate to high experience to its users for longer.

Therapeutic Benefits of the Super Green Malay include:

Relief from depression and anxiety

Pain relief

Relief from tiredness

Reduced Blood Pressure

Helps in opioid withdrawal.

Super Green Malay is available in packs of 250gm, 500 gm and 1000 gm with price ranging between $39.99 and $ 89.99

#5. White Vein Borneo Kratom:

The White Borneo Kratom is quite popular and the most effective among all the Borneo strains. This Kratom strain works quite quickly and shows its effects in a short time frame. Its functioning is quite similar to that of coffee.

You won’t find it as commonly as the red and green strains and hence it has a lot of constant demand. White Borneo is quite potent and is a very good way to kick-start your day. It keeps you alert and active and you can make your day extremely productive.

Users do not experience side effects such as restlessness when on this Kratom. That’s another reason why it is widely preferred.

The therapeutic advantages of White Vein Borneo include:

Instant energy boost

Improved focus

Improved cognitive function

Enhanced mood

Like the other Kratom powders, Golden Monk sells the white Borneo Kratom in 3 sizes – 250 gm, 500 gm and 1000 gm and is priced between $39.99 and $89.99.

Conclusion:Should You Choose Gold Monk?

Golden Monk sells top-notch Kratom products and gives priority to quality and customer service. If you are looking to try out Kratom for the first time, or are planning to change your current brand, we recommend you to try Kratom products from Golden Monk.