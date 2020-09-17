Ethereum Price Predictions (ETH in USD): Top 2020 and Beyond

Ethereum may be slightly less popular than Bitcoin, but this hasn’t stopped the second biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world from gaining a few advantages over Bitcoin.

Pretty much like every other cryptocurrency, Ethereum had performed mildly since it had its highest ETH value back in 2018. Despite the increased prices of Bitcoin, ETH had remained steady for those two years, when it’s value suddenly increased from $200 to $400 within just a matter of two weeks in July 2020.

With the sudden price surge of ETH, analysts are optimistic that this specific cryptocurrency will outperform Bitcoin this year. Most other people also think that the ETH will be valued at almost $1,000 at the 2020 year’s end; others think Ethereum prices will end up at just $100. Other people tend to believe that the price will go even higher than anyone has predicted.

The price prediction for Ethereum is pretty much like that of any specific cryptocurrency. There have been optimistic and bright predictions as well as dark and gloomy predictions. Also, we have realistic projections and some that are also outlandish.

No matter where you get the latest cryptocurrency news, crypto enthusiasts remain extremely bullish about the future of Ethereum and its future within the blockchain ecosystem. Here are the newest Ethereum Price Predictions for 2020 and beyond to see where crypto advocates are projecting the exchange rate value of ETH in USD for this year and decade.

Click Here to See Why Crypto is Being Called “The Investment of the Decade”

A February 2021 prediction of $300 ETH was forecast by LongForecast.com

LongForecast.com is a company that specializes in predicting the price of cryptocurrencies. The ETH token had a value of $280 when the company predicted it would be $300 in February 2021. Then it happened that the ETH later superseded the price. The company later went on to indicate various price ranges for ETH that were unstable.

The ETH to rise to $207 in a year by WalletInvestor.com

The company had quite a bearish prediction on the performance of the ETH. The company had predicted a temporary increase and gradual price decline of the cryptocurrency. However, they have predicted the price to hover around the $207 range within a year.

Precisely one month after releasing its ETH price forecasts, the company revised its forecast for the cryptocurrency and adjusted the price to $376.86.

ETH to rise to $331 in 2020 and by 2025 to rise to $3,500 by Crypto Research Report

This company applied the model known as the “equation of exchange” developed by Irving Fisher to simulate possible ETH use scenarios in the blockchain. The company was able to assess the future value of ETH by analyzing future use cases of the cryptocurrency. Precisely, the model had predicted the ETH to get to $331 later in 2020. However, it happened that the cryptocurrency quickly went past this prediction mark. This particular model had predicted $19,000 for the bitcoin by 2020 ending and, in 2025, will get to $341,000. Furthermore, they think that by 2025, the ETH will breach the $3,500 mark.

Crypto Rating forecasts a one-year price of $880 and five years price of $11,000

The company updated its predictions around July. However, the company expects the Ethereum cryptocurrency to double up on its price increase until hitting $880.71. Furthermore, the company predicted a more bullish long-term price of the ETH to become $11,264. Fourteen in the next five years.

Click Here to See Why Crypto is Being Called “The Investment of the Decade”

Skew Analytics predicted a price of $480 ETH in 2020

A company specializing in analyzing cryptocurrencies, Skew Analytics, has tipped the ETH to get to $480 in 2020. The company says it is the market leader in Cryptocurrency trading and analyses.

Simon Dedic, at some point, had predicted $9,000

Simon Dedic is an investment guru who, while being optimistic about the ETH price, predicts a market price of $9,000 for the ETH in the foreseeable future. He then lists out the six best cryptocurrencies to purchase now: XTZ, VET, BNB, LINK, ETH, and BTC.

A prediction of $2,500 in 2020 was made by Nigel Green

The crypto expert had predicted the ETH to hit $2,500 at the closing of 2020. He went on to list the three causes of the price increase as:

1). Additional ETH trading supporting platforms,

2). Increased demand in digital currencies

3). The increasing adoption of smart contract technology and cloud computing decentralization.

Brian Schuster predicts a five-year increase of $100,000 for the currency

Brian was quite bullish on his prediction of the ETH. He states a five-year steady increase of the ETH to $100,000. He then said that cryptocurrency would eventually be used in the replacement of gold.

CoinKir predicted the ETH to be $1,455 by 2020

CoinKir, which specializes in Crypto prediction, forecasted a $1,455 for the ETH in 2020. They predicted ETH values to rise to $1,000 in May; however, this wasn’t the case. They still think that ETH can attain the $1,455 price mark by this year’s ending.

CoinSwitch predicted $3,844 in 2025

The news blog on cryptocurrencies predicted a bullish long-term result for the ETH. As there is increased use of decentralized apps, the company thinks that ETH will perform very remarkably this year. The company hopes that the ETH will steadily grow from $1,550 by this year’s end to $3,844 in 2025. However, one thing is clear; the company did not mention any statistical proof to back up this claim.

Click Here to See Why Crypto is Being Called “The Investment of the Decade”

FXStreet predicts a steady price increase of the ETH in 2020

In August of 2020, FXStreet had acknowledged a steady price increase for the ETH. It also describes the cryptocurrencies to be the highest performer among the leading five cryptocurrencies. However, they agreed on the price of the ETH to come as close to $400 by August 2020. They expect the cryptocurrency to hit several obstacles as its price increases.

The bottom-line

The Ethereum is seeing a second resurgence of its price in recent times. Several holders are increasing their ETH reserves in anticipation of a sharp price increase by this years-end.

There is a possible ETH price prediction of $5,000 in the next five years. Then again, it’s likely the price could be much lower. Similar to all cryptocurrency, no one knows which direction the price of Ethereum will be, but holders and potential investors of the platform still have a level of optimism.

Click Here to See Why Crypto is Being Called “The Investment of the Decade”