Empire Stock Investor Review: Whitney Tilson TAAS Stock Pick

In the latest presentation, individuals were informed that former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson was going to go public regarding “The biggest economic and financial story in America that almost no one’s talking about.” What might this be? It turns out that two technologies recently merged, potentially changing the price of homes and how real estate is generally approached. Furthermore, it is expected to impact other industries,, including automobile, insurance, and health,, among others.

Long story short, Whitney allegedly has his eyes on the convergence as mentioned above, as it is believed to have opened a new window of opportunity for individuals to make money off of. Interestingly, big names are on the hunt for pieces of this new technological advancement. For instance, Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezos, allegedly invested nearly $1.2 billion in it. This breakthrough is none other than “Transportation as a Service” (TaaS), with specific emphasis on electric vehicles.

With all that in mind, the investment expert wants to share everything from the company name to the ticker symbol so that individuals can get early on the money-making potential. But, to access this, individuals will first have to become a member of the Empire Stock Investor:

What is Empire Stock Investor?

Empire Stock Investor is Empire Financial Research’s flagship newsletter where editors Whitney Tilson and Enrique Abeyta are on a mission to notify members of investment opportunities. Generally, the duo prefers to limit risks. Hence they are likely to suggest larger and stable companies. But from time to time, they are willing to take risks as long as evidence suggests an upside potential.

For those wondering whether Empire Stock Investor fits well within their own trading styles, here is some information worth pondering upon:

Recommended starting investment : > $1,000 per recommendation

: > $1,000 per recommendation Recommended companies : large-cap, U.S.-listed stocks

: large-cap, U.S.-listed stocks Typical holding period : On average, about three to five years

: On average, about three to five years Types of stock recommendations: Mostly long (buy) recommendations, with warnings on overvalued stocks or sectors

Who are Whitney Tilson and Enrique Abeyta?

Whitney Tilson

Whitney Tilson is the founder and CEO of Empire Financial Research. He also serves as the co-editor of Empire Stock Investor. After graduating with honors from Harvard University and Harvard Business School (MBA), he spent 20 years on Wall Street. In this time, he founded Kase Capital Management. As for his expertise, he is said to have one of the best track records. For instance, he predicted the exact day that bitcoin (BTC) would peak in value and the same time when marijuana stocks will encounter their biggest collapse. While many folks feared the consequences of COVID-19 on the stock market, he said, “This is the absolute best time to be an investor in more than a decade,” and he was right. As for the TAAS stock picks, Whitney Tilson’s Empire Stock Investor is one of the hottest financial newsletter services in the market right now and has treated its subscribers very well with timely intel and insights found nowhere else.

Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is the co-editor of Empire Stock Investor and also contributes to the Empire Growth and Trader newsletters. Aside from this, he is the CEO who is known to have co-founded a digital media and e-commerce company called Project M Group LLC. To date, it has acquired big brands, including Inked Magazine and REVOLVER Magazine. Finally, he acts as the founder of 360 Global Group, a consulting firm with emphasis placed on capital raising and fund launches.

What does the Empire Stock Investor membership include?

The moment one signs up to become a member of the Empire Stock Investor, three reports will be released at no extra charge. Here’s an overview of what each one will cover:

Report #1. The #1 Way to Profit on the Electric Vehicle Boom

Demand for electric cars has spiked in recent times and Whitney anticipates that this growth will exponentially increase within 10 years. As they are being mandated by the government, subscribers will be informed of the best way to profit from this boom. Notably, the expert will disclose details including the name of his top pick, the ticker symbol, and instructions on how to profitably place a position.

Report #2. The 3 Critical Driverless Car Technologies You Must Own Today

Whitney and his team trust that there are three companies deemed the foundation of many of the best self-driving cars. Specifically, these companies are responsible for the brains and computing power of electric vehicles. That said, holding a position can result in a desirable fortune. As for the report itself, it will provide a complete breakdown of what the three companies are along with an in-depth look at their contributions.

Report #3. The TaaS Speculation: How to Quadruple Your Money in the Next Few Years

As TaaS gradually rolls out, individuals will want an early entry to the profits. The expert affirms that he’s found one specific company that provides the leading technology that all self-driving and autonomous cars need. As per the team’s predictions, this individual stock might quadruple in five years.

As for the membership itself, individuals are entitled to the following incentives:

12 issues per year supported by a report that covers new investment ideas and any changes to Whitney’s model portfolio

supported by a report that covers new investment ideas and any changes to Whitney’s model portfolio Issues delivered on the first Friday of every month right after the markets close

right after the markets close Access to Whitney Tilson’s Daily , which covers updates on market trends every day

, which covers updates on market trends every day Access to Empire Financial Daily , an e-letter that summarizes market activity upon closure

, an e-letter that summarizes market activity upon closure Full and immediate access to all of Whitney’s archived research reports and recommendations

Bonus Report #1: The Perfect Portfolio

Bonus Report #2: The Industries Most Affected by the Driverless Car Revolution

How much does it cost to join the Empire Stock Investor?

Empire Stock Investor currently retails at $199, but for a limited time, Whitney and Enrique are offering it for $49 for the first year. Also, each purchase is said to be backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee in case individuals feel that overall investment performance is not to their likings. For more information on Empire Stock Investor’s refund policy, customer service can be contacted at:

Email : info@empirefinancialresearch.com.

: info@empirefinancialresearch.com. Phone: (800) 961-2618

Final Thoughts

Based on the analysis above, both Whitney and Enrique are confident that the electric vehicles and the TaaS sector are going to boom in five to ten years. To ensure that individuals get in on the investment opportunity, several reports have been put together to educate them further. To gain access, one needs to commit to the Empire Stock Investor membership, which is a yearlong newsletter covering the ins and outs of the stock market and ideal picks for profits.

Upon visiting the official website, it is evident that the duo is long-term investors with an emphasis on large-cap stocks. So, if these two factors alone do not sit well with one’s goals, Empire Stock Investor might not be all that attractive. Nonetheless, what makes this service unique is that the editors are not closed to one specific industry, as they seem to address any as long as growth potentials are apparent. This makes paying $49 for the first year relatively inexpensive.

That said, the 30-day money-back guarantee might only be useful in terms of evaluating the quality of the content rather than the investment performance, as it is hard to make short term gains on those poised to trend upside in the long run. For more information on Empire Stock Investor, click here.