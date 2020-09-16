Famous Soap Opera Actresses Born in Texas

Soap opera is a genre of TV shows popular around the planet, but the USA certainly gave birth to the greatest number of soap operas over the years. We have seen hundreds of stars act in these shows, but you may be surprised to find out just how many of them originate from Texas. This is a short list of three of the most popular soap opera actresses that you will know for their roles who were born and raised in Texas:

Frances Reid

Born in 1914 in Wichita Falls, Texas, Frances Reid is one of the most recognizable personas in the entire soap opera genre. Her Alice Horton role made her famous and she starred in it until her death in 2010, alongside John Aniston. Frances started her career by graduating at the Pasadena Community Playhouse and found herself in the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives that eventually made her world famous.

In 2004, Reid was honored with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, which showed the respect of her colleagues for her performances in the renowned show. The actress lived to the impressive age of 95 and left an undying mark on the entire TV industry. It is unlikely anyone in the industry will forget Frances or Alice Horton anytime soon.

Helen Wagner

Helen Wagner was born in Lubbock, Texas in 1918 and set an impressive Guinness World Record by starring on the popular show As the World Turns since 1956 all the way until 2010. This incredible run as Nancy Hughes made Wagner an absolute icon of the industry and somewhat of a myth among the young and upcoming soap opera stars.

In the early days, Helen was a star of one of the only TV shows to run for 30 minutes, as opposed to the 15 minute standard. She made her role a key one on the show by constantly performing above the industry standards and this amazing acting kept her the job all the way up until her death in 2010 when she was 91 years old.

Paige Searcy

Representing the younger generation of actresses, Paige Searcy is living proof that soap opera talents are born in Texas. She was born in Katy, Texas in 1998 and at the tender age of 17 joined the cast of Days of Our Lives, one of the most popular soap operas ever to air.

Paige joined the show and her character became romantically involved with James Lastovic’s, but interestingly enough the two became a couple in the real world for some time as well. The beauty of mixed descent is also known as an avid philanthropist and her charitable actions in connection to the Juvenile Myositis have made her beloved by her peers. Paige still has a lot to prove, especially in terms of longevity and only time will tell if she can live up to her likely Texan idols of Helen Wagner and Frances Reid.

For even more popular soap opera actresses, some of whom may be hailing from your home state, check out the infographic below and enjoy some fascinating trivia and stats about your favorite TV show genre: